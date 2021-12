An unreleased first-party peripheral for the Game Boy Color would have given Nintendo's handheld a number of additional functions, including web browsing, e-mail options, and the ability to send selfies with the Game Boy Camera. The device, which would have been called the Page Boy, was showcased in a new episode of DidYouKnowGaming, hosted by Liam Robertson. In the video, Robertson reveals that the ambitious project was started by Eddie Gill, the founder of Source Research and Development, and creator of the Workboy. The Workboy was a similarly cancelled peripheral for the original Game Boy, that would have given the system an address book, world clock, the ability to make currency conversions, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO