Bebe Rexha shares an 'honest update' about her body image struggles

Bebe Rexha has always been transparent about body image standards and how she copes with her own struggles. In a recent TikTok video the artist shared an “honest update” about how she has been feeling.

Speaking candidly about why she hasn’t been posting on social media regularly Rexha shares, “So, it is the holidays, and I know we're all supposed to be merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays!,' which I am ish.” However, becoming more emotional the Popstar dives into how she has been struggling with her weight.

“I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed,” explains the “Break My Heart Myself” singer . Through tears, she says, “Not just about that. I just feel like disgusting, you know, in my own body."

Rexha explains to her followers that she has refrained from sharing content on social media because she hasn’t felt “good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post.”

“And that's really honestly the reason why I haven't been posting as much in the last year, or so, as much as I used to,” adds Bebe.

Consistently candid about her self-perception and body image, Rehxa shares that her body positivity comes from “a place of hurt" and "confusion.” Now the singer says she is unsure of how to “help herself” or “love herself,” anymore.

Bebe closed out her update on a vulnerable note. However, the artist has always maintained honesty with her fans as a means to let others know that they are not alone when struggling with body image.

In 2019, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Rexha explained that her live shows are about promoting self-love.

She shared, “The shows are always, like, young girls, young guys, or, like, daughters with their mothers….I say, 'I don't care what anybody has told you, a number doesn't define you.' And I think it's really important for my fans to know that I'm not trying to be that. I don't care."

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly this summer Rexha said, “Honestly, just do you.”

“Wear that bathing suit. Wear that bikini. Even if you gained those five pounds or you lost too much weight, or you have the stretch marks, wear the bikini," Rexha stressed. "Who cares. Who cares. You're gonna look back in 10 years and say, 'Wow, I was so hot.'"

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, someone is always there to listen and help.

National Eating Disorders Association

1-800-931-2237

I'm Listening

Resources | Twitter | Instagram