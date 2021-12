If you listen closely, you can hear the Dallas Cowboys smile, and not simply because they went undefeated in December and punctuated their current 11-4 record with a demolition of the Washington Football Team, but also because they have yet another reason to love Dan Quinn. They received a request this week from the Jacksonville Jaguars to interview Quinn for their vacancy at head coach -- adding him to rapidly growing list that includes Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore -- during the newly-established two-week window allowed by the NFL to close out the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO