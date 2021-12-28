ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Dakota minimum wage to jump 50 cents in January

Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s minimum wage will go up on Saturday. KELO-TV...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Highest Paid Retail Jobs

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top with the highest paid retail jobs. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an...
RETAIL
cdcgamingreports.com

Minimum wage is about to rise in 21 states, including Nevada

This was the year that low-wage workers finally gained significant bargaining power and wielded it to snare big pay increases. But that’s not stopping many states and cities from cementing at least some of those advances into law. Twenty-one states and 35 cities and counties are set to raise...
POLITICS
moneytalksnews.com

15 States With the Lowest Minimum Wage Relative to Cost of Living

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Self. The pandemic-era economy has many unusual and uncertain features that have made it difficult to analyze. And one of the major open questions is what this economic period will do to wages and prices long-term. The federal minimum wage was first created...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KTLA

California minimum wage to rise on Jan. 1, 2022

California’s minimum wage is about to hit a milestone in the coming days when new laws kick in for 2022 and give a pay raise to the state’s lowest-paid workers. Starting Jan. 1, businesses with 26 or more employees will have to pay their workers at least $15 an hour — a figure that labor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

These States Will Raise Their Minimum Wage Starting in 2022 — What This Could Mean for Retail

Starting in 2022, millions of Americans might get a pay bump as states increase their minimum wage. 21 states and 35 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, according to a Monday report from worker advocacy group National Employment Law Project (NELP). In 33 of these regions, which includes the states of New York and California, hourly pay will increase to at least $15 an hour. Later in 2022, 4 more states and 22 local jurisdictions will introduce additional minimum wage hikes. These regions include localities in Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota, with 17 of these regions...
RETAIL
HuffingtonPost

New Year Brings Minimum Wage Hikes To 21 States

Minimum wages will rise around the country when 2022 arrives, with hikes coming to 21 states and dozens of cities and counties. The increases are due to cost-of-living adjustments and scheduled raises written into local minimum wage laws. The lack of movement on the federal minimum wage over the last 12 years has led more states and localities to take matters into their own hands.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Pierre#Ap#Kelo Tv
959theriver.com

Illinois’ Minimum Wage Increasing In 2022

Illinois’ minimum wage is going up next year. Starting January 1st, the new wage will be 12-dollars an hour. Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 putting the state on the path to a 15-dollar an hour minimum wage by 2025. There have been three increases in the minimum wage since the governor signed the legislation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Voice

New Year's Gift: Minimum Wage Rises To $13 Hourly

If you're working a minimum wage job, you're due for a raise starting with the New Year. New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase by $1 to $13 per hour for most workers, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The increase is part of legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Vermillion Plain Talk

COVID Update for Dec. 17, 2021: South Dakota Active Cases Jump

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota saw their biggest rise in more than two weeks, according to Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH). The number of active cases jumped to 7,335, an increase of 255 and the biggest one-day increase since Dec. 1. There were 398 new...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio’s minimum wage to see largest jump in 15 years

OHIO — Ohio’s minimum wage will have its largest increase in 15 years in 2022 as the rate will increase from $8.80 an hour for non-tipped workers to $9.30 an hour. The 50-cent increase is the largest since the minimum wage increased from $4.25 an hour in 2006 to $6.85 an hour in 2007, according to data from the Federal Reserve.The huge jump in that year’s minimum wage was due to a 2006 ballot initiative that bumped the state’s minimum wage above federal minimum wage rates.
OHIO STATE
newjerseymonitor.com

Minimum hourly wage in N.J. to jump to $13 for most workers

Some New Jersey workers will start the new year by taking more money home as the minimum hourly wage increases to $13 starting Jan. 1. The statewide, $1 increase is mandated under a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will bring the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024 for most employees.
BUSINESS
Norwalk Hour

South Dakota reserves jump 42% thanks to COVID relief funds

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s reserves increased 42% in one year thanks to an influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars, according to a new report. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported Thursday that the state’s 2021 comprehensive financial report shows the state took in $62 million more than expected in revenue and spent $29.2 million less than budgeted.
EDUCATION
kelo.com

S.D.’s minimum wage increases 50 cents to $9.95/hour Jan. 1

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) – The state minimum wage will increase from $9.45/hour to $9.95/hour effective Jan. 1, 2022. The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. South Dakota implements this annual increase as established by SDCL 60-11-3.2, a law passed by the South Dakota Legislature that took effect Jan. 1, 2016.
POLITICS
NBCMontana

Montana's minimum wage rising 45 cents to $9.20 on Jan. 1

HELENA, Mont. — Montana's minimum wage is rising by 45 cents, to $9.20 per hour, beginning on Jan. 1. State Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau says the increase is higher than it's been in recent years due to higher inflation. The state's current minimum wage is $8.75 an hour. The...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy