ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Stashios Launches New Calming Products and SCUs

Las Vegas Herald
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPKINS, MN (December 28, 2021) - Stashios® is thrilled to announce the launch of their new product, the Soothing Saucer™. The Soothing Saucer is a one-of-a-kind patented innovative pet product designed to promote licking and help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. For additional benefits, use with Stashios new Soothing Sauce™,...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
petsplusmag.com

PetDine Launches Product Labeling Service

(PRESS RELEASE) FORT COLLINS, CO — PetDine, a large contract manufacturer of pet supplements and treats, has increased its offering for client contract manufacturing partnerships by now providing labeling services. The added service streamlines and simplifies the overall manufacturing process for client products and ensures consistent, high-quality, market-ready pet products.
PET SERVICES
drugstorenews.com

Promise Nutraceuticals launches new line of Hero Brand CBD products

Former professional football and baseball player Vincent “Bo” Jackson and his company, Promise Nutraceuticals, has announced the launch of a line of Hero Brand CBD products. “Over the past few years, we have been approached by several CBD companies that were seeking my endorsement,” Jackson said. “As we...
INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Launch a new you with the new year

Q: I really want next year to be the year I become as healthy as possible. Can you help me figure out a plan and schedule?. A: Bravo! You are planning ahead and making a public declaration of your intention to live a healthier — and happier — life! That shows how serious you are about achieving your goals.
CANCER
petproductnews.com

Wahl Launches New Website

Wahl Animal has unveiled its improved website at wahlanimal.com. The website encompasses a product finder questionnaire to determine which products are right for pet owners, where owners can purchase them directly on the website, officials for the Sterling, Ill.-based company said. The website also offers new products, promotional items and discount codes, free resources in the Wahl Animal Classroom and more. Each product featured on the website includes detailed specifications for equine, large animal, professional pet, home pet groomers and veterinary lifestyles.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
marijuanadoctors.com

Lamborghini Launches CBD Coffee Products

Medical content reviewed by Dr. Joseph Rosado, MD, M.B.A, Chief Medical Officer. When you think of CBD, would you think of the legendary Lambo? It is a bit of an odd combination, but when you think about the potential for CBD beverages, it makes sense. Lamborghini is the newest international brand entry into the CBD food and beverage market.
DRINKS
coolhunting.com

Clothing that Responds to a Wearer’s Stress or Anxiety

Designed by Iga Węglińska, the Emotional Clothing Collection comprises two tops that change color or flash with lights to indicate if the wearer is anxious or stressed. “The collection is designed to stimulate our sense of taking part and force us to focus more on our bodies, for example by calming our breath to reduce a stress level,” says the designer. The line also explores how fashion can influence perception and aid in healing through biofeedback (a therapy technique that uses sensors to help people better understand their bodily reactions). The tops, sewn with conductive thread, are made from polysensory fabrics that respond to heart rate and body temperature, sending signals to the lights within the clothes. The signal tells the shirt to change color, serving as a message for the wearer. When the color changes from a warm tone to a cool tone, for example, it reminds users to calm down and take breath. The aim is to help wearers practice mindfulness by visibly seeing their reactions. Read more about this innovative collection and Węglińska’s mission at Deezen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SELF

The Wellness Forecast: 19 New Product Launches We Can’t Stop Talking About in December

Here at SELF, our inboxes are constantly blowing up with emails about buzzworthy new product launches and collaborations that aim to revolutionize your self-care routine. In our monthly series, The Wellness Forecast, we handpick a few of the latest releases within wellness, style, beauty, tech, food, and fitness. We’re keeping tabs on the best wellness product launches this year. We've been busy this holiday season curating the best holiday gifts and covering all of the holiday sales, so we combined November and December's launches in one go.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Releaselive#Financial Content#Google News#Ips#Menafn
Alyssa Atkinson

Small Lifestyle Changes to Increase Happiness

Key habits for improved happiness. Photo I took during a gentle morning walk on a nature trail.Alyssa Atkinson. In the past year alone, I have written many articles centered around the topic of habits. I’ve discussed morning routine habits, productivity boosting habits, health habits, habits for improved happiness, and the list goes on.
californianewswire.com

Kulana Media Productions LLC Launches New Version of Vacation Countdown App Website with Integrated Travel Blog and More Travel Content

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Dec 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kulana Media Productions LLC is excited to announce the launch of their updated Vacation Countdown App website. This version includes an integrated travel blog as well as a redesigned home page. New content will be published three times a week and include travel tips, the best destinations for travelers, and reviews about the best travel products.
CELL PHONES
petbusiness

Van Ness Pet Products Calm Carrier Max

Van Ness Pet Products' Calm Carrier Max features the revolutionary “Easy Load Drawer” that allows pets to be loaded calmly into their carrier without the use of stress-inducing force. The sliding drawer operates single-handedly, gliding seamlessly in and out for fast loading and unloading, effectively reducing travel-related fear and anxiety for both pets and their owners.
PET SERVICES
martechseries.com

Boostr Launches Commissions Product for Publishers

The omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform’s new product creates revolutionary transparency in the sales process for Ad Sales Teams. Boostr, the leading omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform designed for media and advertising companies, today announced the launch of its new Commissions Product for its CRM and OMS platforms. A first for the media industry, now companies using Boostr’s CRM or OMS can automatically calculate incentive payments per seller based on their performance.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC4

WholesomeCO launches cannabis flower products in Utah

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – WholesomeCo has announced a new line of cannabis products and a plan to expand its cultivation operation. The new line will be packaged eco-friendly and will offer the greenhouse-grown Kiwi, Thin Mint, and Gorilla OG strains. These strains are new to the Utah market and are recommended for pain relief, […]
UTAH STATE
fox7austin.com

Practicing mindfulness in our everyday lives

Mindfulness is a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and surrounding environment. How do work mindfulness into our everyday lives? Dr. Mimi Secor has some ideas.
FITNESS
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy