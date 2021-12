A change to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols could have a huge impact on the Indianapolis Colts-Las Vegas Raiders game in Week 17. The CDC released new guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. Among the biggest changes is that those who test positive for COVID — vaccinated or unvaccinated — now only have to quarantine for five days if they are free of symptoms after that time. Previously, the minimum quarantine was 10 days. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is expected to adopt those new guidelines and could reach an agreement with the NFL Players Association on Tuesday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO