LETTER: Steiner ‘Deserves To Continue’ as Framingham City Councilor

FRAMINGHAM – My dream in forming FramBARK was to make a dog park in Framingham a reality. This is happening, in no small part, thanks to Mary Kate Feeney. In 2019, the FramBARK board of directors made plans to wind down the organization after almost 6 years of research, pounding the pavement to organize the community, and partnering with city (then town) officials.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO