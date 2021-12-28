ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT I45 AT SH 242

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article145PM-A two-vehicle crash has at least two persons trapped...

cbslocal.com

Multiple People Killed In Freeway Crash In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Multiple people have died in a crash along Interstate 5 in Woodland, officials said Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway north of the Highway 113 off-ramp, according to the Woodland Fire Department. It is unclear at...
WOODLAND, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Wrong-way semi-truck crash kills two on Interstate 40

A fiery crash left two people dead on Interstate 40 after a semi-truck veered into oncoming lanes and collided with a pickup. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday which occurred on the highway roughly 3 miles west of Kelbaker Road, an entrance to the Mojave National Preserve.
BARSTOW, CA
ABC10

1 person dead, another hurt following crash in Fair Oaks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas morning crash took the life of one person and left another person hurt, Metro Fire of Sacramento says. The crash taking place near Minnesota Avenue and Winding Way in Fair Oaks around 2 a.m. Saturday. Crews responding to the solo vehicle crash requiring major extraction.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WATCH: Several hurt after “Major industrial accident” near Houston, sheriffs say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KXAN) – Four people were treated for injuries after a fire and possible explosion Thursday in Baytown, east of Houston. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office called it a “major industrial accident” and people are being asked to avoid the area. ExxonMobil Baytown confirmed the fire started around 1 a.m. at its facility. Officials […]
BAYTOWN, TX
#Entrapment#Traffic Accident#145pm
FATAL CRASH ON SH 105 WEST

Just before 4 pm, a Nissan Versa pulled out of Lake Conroe Village Subdivision onto SH 105 to travel westbound toward Montgomery. A Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound when the Nissan fail to yield and was struck on the driver’s side rolling the vehicle over. Paramedics were not able to save the driver of the Nissan. The male and female from the Toyota were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the deceased driver to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The identification has not yet been released by DPS. SH 105 reopened at 6 pm. Lake Conroe Village has been the location of several fatal crashes and injury accidents. Construction has already started in this area to install the center median with controlled turn lanes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kymkemp.com

Major Injury Accident on 101 Near Fernbridge This Morning

About 8:10 a.m., a silver Toyota Sequoia SUV crashed on southbound Hwy 101 near the Fernbridge Drive offramp after hail fell in the area, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page and a reader. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a major injury crash. Please...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
DRUNK DRIVER PUTS PATTON VILLAGE IN THE DARK

At 8:48 pm a driver entered Patton Village at a high rate of speed. After taking the curve at Lakeview and Main and almost hitting an SUV the driver then slammed into a utility pole taking power lines down from three different directions. The driver then fled on foot. His passenger who also was highly intoxicated was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Entergy is now on the scene but expect several hours for repair.
PATTON VILLAGE, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle Crash On Route 28 Kills 2 People

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle crash along Route 28 northbound has led to two deaths, according to police. A third victim of the crash has been sent to the hospital. The Armstrong County coroner identified the victims as Michael Gargett, 44 and Mara Reilly, 46, of Pittsburgh. The coroner said Gargett and Reilly’s vehicle was heading north on Route 28, swerved to miss a car on the shoulder and lost control, rear-ending a box truck on the shoulder. The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m., and weather conditions and speed were considered to be a factor, the coroner said. 511PA said that the vehicles involved cleared from the scene at around 1:30 p.m. CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 northbound between Exit 18 – PA 128/Slate Lick and Exit: US 422 EAST/PA 28 NORTH – KITTANNING/INDIANA. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) December 27, 2021
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Trussville Tribune

BREAKING: I-59 Northbound closed down due major accident

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A major accident has shut down I-59 Northbound. According to Trussville Police Department’s Lieutenant Clint Riner, the wreck is a major vehicle collision at the 141 mile-marker. “It is still under investigation, but injuries are involved,” Riner said. “That stretch between the 141 and the 143 will be […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
vanceairscoop.com

UPDATE: OHP investigating fatality accident in Major County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality collision in Major County. Oklahoma 8 was closed for more than three hours at the intersection with EW53. It was reopened at 4 p.m. Thursday. This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is made available.
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash With Entrapment

2021-12-16@11:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders on scene of a car that snapped a utility pole and rolled over. on Barnum Avenue between Seaview and Helen Street. Firefighters had to free the driver that was entrapped in the car. The driver was transported with unknown injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
kadn.com

Lafayette Police: Major accident on US-90 closes highway

LAFAYETTE (KADN) - The Lafayette Police Department is workign a major vehicle accident on US-90 at Southpark Road. An LPD spokeswoman says two vehicles - a silver truck and a sanitation truck - are involved in the crash. They say there are possible injuries, but not a lot of information...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KMBC.com

Major injury, ejection, accident reported at Gregory and I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers were dispatched to an injury accident at Gregory and I-435, on Wednesday evening in Kansas City. One person was ejected from a vehicle and transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The incident is a single vehicle collision resulting in life-threatening injuries. Investigation...
KANSAS CITY, MO
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AMBULANCE CRASH KILLS DAYTON MAN INJURES FEMALE FROM WILLIS-

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash this morning, Dec. 23, 2021, on U.S. Highway 69, about two miles south of Lufkin. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 1:20 a.m., a 2012 Ford (ambulance) was traveling north. A 2001 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on U.S. 69. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford drove over into the southbound lane and struck the Chevrolet in the front left portion of the vehicle. After the initial collision, the Ford continued traveling south for a short distance before it traveled off the roadway and overturned. The driver of the Ford is identified as Joshua Zaborowski, 30, from Dayton. Zaborowski was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace. A passenger with Zaborowski is identified as Alise Grimm, 62, from Willis. Grimm was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin for treatment. At the time of the crash, a patient was on board and identified as Sue Eickenhorst, 68, from Jasper. Eickenhorst was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as Jonathan McGinty, 40, from Huntington. McGinty was also transported to Chi St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.
LUFKIN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE LANE FM 1791 REMAINS CLOSED AFTER CRASH AND FIRE

Just after 5:30 pm Friday an electrical service bucket truck traveling from Midland ran off the roadway, flipped into the trees, and burst into flames. Montgomery Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. The driver who was able to crawl out just before the truck burst into flames suffered minor injuries. One lane remains closed as crews continue the clean-up.
MONTGOMERY, TX
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment

2021-12-26@11:19pm–#Norwalk CT– A two car crash in front of Stew Leonards on Connecticut Avenue with entrapment according to radio reports. A broken femur is reported.
NORWALK, CT
Ellwood City Ledger

Two injured and entrapped in Perry Township vehicle accident

PERRY TWP. — Two individuals were injured and flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a two-car vehicle accident on Dec. 20 in the township. Wurtemburg-Perry Fire Chief Mark McDevitt said emergency personnel received a call around 6:35 p.m. that two vehicles, both pickups, were involved in an accident. The accident took place at Route 488 and Heinz Camp Road.
PITTSBURGH, PA

