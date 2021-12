Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. The march to the 2022 midterm elections is on, as states work to complete their new congressional maps following the 2020 Census. As of Dec. 15, half of the 50 states have settled on the boundaries for 165 of 435 U.S. House districts. Each state has a different process for drawing maps and state lawmakers or independent commissions will need to approve new maps before primary elections begin in the spring.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO