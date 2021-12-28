Suspect Accused Of Killing 13-Year-Old Boy At Parkview Terrace Apartments Identified

The suspect who shot and killed a teenager at the Parkview Terrace Apartments has been identified by Tulsa Police.

Investigators are looking for 19-year-old Christian Harrison who they say is a member of the Seminole Tribe. Tulsa police say Harrison got into an argument with the victim's older brother last Wednesday at the Parkview Terrace Apartments near 61st and Union.

According to court records, Harrison is accused of shooting at the 13-year-old victim seven times, hitting him two or three times. The victim died at the hospital.

If you have any information about Harrison's whereabouts call the Tulsa police.