Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders' charges

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 1 day ago

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the...

Shropshire Star

Judge rejects Proud Boys’ bid to have Capitol riot charges thrown out

A US district judge said the members of the far-right group had other, peaceful ways to express their opinions about the 2020 presidential election. A federal judge refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Lead Capitol riot charge is constitutional, judges find

Three federal judges have agreed that the most serious charge faced by those accused of participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is constitutional, a victory for the Justice Department and a blow to the defendants fighting those accusations. The ruling came Monday evening from U.S. District...
KDWN

Judge refuses to toss key charge in Capitol riot case

(AP) – A federal judge has refused to throw out a key charge against two men accused of storming the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled on Friday that an obstruction charge applies to the Justice Department’s case against Ronald Sandlin and Nathaniel DeGrave. Many other riot defendants are charged with the same felony offense. Defense lawyers have asked other judges presiding over Capitol riot cases to dismiss the same charge on related grounds. An indictment charges Sandlin and DeGrave with obstruction of an official proceeding on Jan. 6. Their lawyers argued that Congress’ certification of the electoral results did not constitute an “official proceeding.”
Wbaltv.com

Split verdict in federal case against prominent Baltimore defense attorney

After three days of deliberation, a jury on Tuesday returned a verdict in the federal case against a prominent Baltimore defense attorney. The jury found Kenneth Ravenell guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering but acquitted him of both racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy charges. Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, declined...
The Independent

Judge rejects Michael Flynn lawsuit against 6 January committee a day after he filed it

Michael Flynn has lost his bid in court to block the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riots from obtaining his phone records in the lead up to the insurrection.The committee informed the former national security adviser that it wanted to question him about a meeting he had with Donald Trump and others at the White House last December.At the meeting, the group allegedly “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud,” reported CNBC.Mr Flynn...
Axios

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to charges in Capitol riot

Matthew Greene, a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstruction for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: The 34-year-old is the first known member of the far-right group to plead guilty in federal court in connection to the riot. Several others affiliated with the Proud Boys have been charged.
