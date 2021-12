While swaddling oneself in as much luxury as possible is a key purchase consideration for Bentley buyers, they're also attracted by the emotional appeal of driving a car that exudes presence. From its retractable Flying B hood ornament to its massive Bentley logo puddle lights, the 2021 Flying Spur V8 First Edition we just drove is a masterclass in surprising and delighting anyone near it, not just those lucky enough to be inside. It's impossible to ignore the Bentley sedan's enormous badge appeal, but does the driving experience and execution of its many high-tech features justify the equally sizable price tag?

