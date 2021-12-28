Flesh for Frankenstein (4K UHD & Blu-ray 3D Review)

Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) In the history of science fiction, there have been a number of high-concept works that cut through the trappings of genre pulp (robots, laser guns, aliens) to describe timeless stories of the human condition. Among the best are Arthur C. Clarke’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy, and Ray Bradbury’s The Martian Chronicles. As good as any of them, however, is Frank Herbert’s Dune. Set many thousands of years in the future, it’s a multi-layered tale of two great royal houses (the Atreides and Harkonnen) which are engaged in a struggle to control the most valuable planet in the universe... Dune (also known as Arrakis), and its all-important export, the spice melange that makes space travel, longer life, and prescience possible. The rightful heir to the planet, young Paul Atreides, is the product of an ancient genetic breeding program. His is more than a political struggle though; before the story is fully told, Paul will become Muad’Dib—a prophet who will help the native people of Arrakis to reclaim their world, and help the human race to reclaim its identity. Richly steeped in political, cultural, and ecological detail, with no small measure of commentary on religion, gender dynamics, and colonialism, Dune essentially predicted the global geo-politics of the next half century, yet remains as relevant today as ever. Herbert’s novel won both the Hugo and Nebula awards for science fiction literature and inspired multiple sequels. It remains one of the most highly-regarded novels of all time.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO