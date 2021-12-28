ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flesh for Frankenstein (4K UHD & Blu-ray 3D Review)

By Stephen Bjork
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBryanston Distributing (Vinegar Syndrome) [Editor’s Note: An encoding error on the Ultra HD disc in this release affects certain players and displays by making the image appear oversaturated. Vinegar Syndrome is aware of the problem and will be issuing corrected discs in January (the disc should be available for purchase again...

Creature (Blu-ray Review)

Trans World Entertainment (Vinegar Syndrome) Creature was the second theatrical feature from writer/director William Malone, one of many low-budget sci-fi/horror films that followed in the wake of the success of Ridley Scott’s Alien in 1979. Creature may appear to acknowledge its predecessor right in the title, but that was a last-minute change at the behest of the producers, as Malone always preferred his original title: Titan Find. Still, while Malone’s first treatment predated Alien, the narrative in the shooting script that he co-wrote with Alan Reed follows many of the familiar beats from Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett’s story: the crew of a spaceship lands on a planet where there’s already another ship which has encountered an alien species, and they are slowly picked off one-by-one as they try to figure out how to kill it.
Deceivers, The (Blu-ray Review)

Cinecom Pictures (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber) The Deceivers is an interesting if somewhat problematic look at British colonialism in India, and the legends of the Thuggee cult. It was something of a passion project for producer Ismail Merchant, who spent ten years developing the film with different potential directors. He finally ended up bringing it to the screen in 1988 with Nicholas Meyer at the helm. The Deceivers would end up being one of the few films that Merchant produced which didn’t involve either director James Ivory or screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. In this case, the screenplay was by Michael Hirst, based on the novel by John Masters, and that’s where things get a bit complicated. The opening title card declares that the film is based on a true story, but the exact nature of the Thuggee cult (and even its very existence) has been disputed by historians.
Number Seventeen (Blu-ray Review)

British International Pictures/Wardour Films (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Number Seventeen is an often-overlooked early sound production from Alfred Hitchcock, the final film that he made while working for British International Pictures. Even Hitchcock dismissed the film, describing it to Francois Truffaut as “a disaster.” It’s hardly that, but it’s still clearly a hastily-assembled project thrown together to fulfill Hitch’s contract with BIP. Despite the rough edges and an incomprehensible plot, there are still plenty of flashes of the director’s gifts on display.
Heaven Can Wait (1978) (Blu-ray Review)

Heaven Can Wait is a 1978 romantic comedy that tells the story of Joe Pendleton (Warren Beatty), a quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams whose dreams of reaching the Superbowl are cut short in a fatal accident during training. On his way to heaven, he finds out that someone made a rookie mistake and he shouldn’t have died yet, so he’s offered the opportunity to return to Earth in a different body, and ends up in the body of the wealthy industrialist Leo Farnsworth instead. Pendleton can’t give up his dream of winning the Superbowl, so he decides to right the wrongs in Farnsworth’s life and train his new body to reach the same goal. Yet he finds that fate is a fickle mistress, and that there are angels on earth as well as in heaven...
Editor's Choice: The Year in Blu-ray (2021)

Regrettably missed: Shawscope Volume One (Arrow), The Red Shoes - 4K Ultra HD (Criterion), Blood for Dracula - 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray 3D (Vinegar Syndrome), Flesh for Frankenstein - 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray 3D (Vinegar Syndrome), Who Framed Roger Rabbit - 4K Ultra HD (Buena Vista), Hard Target - 4K Ultra HD (Kino Lorber), The Brown Bunny (Vincent Gallo at a Kinko's), Columbia Noir #2 (Indicator), Some Came Running (Warner Archive), The Outsiders - 4K Ultra HD (Warner), Atom Egoyan (Artificial Eye), Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films (Criterion), Dune - 4K Ultra HD (Arrow), Ragtime (Paramount), The Dead Zone (Scream Factory)
Giallo Essentials: Red Edition – Volume One (Blu-ray Review)

Luigi Bazzoni, Franco Rossellini, Flavio Mogherini. 1965/1971/1977 (November 30, 2021) [Editor’s Note: Portions of The Possessed review were originally written by Dennis Seuling.]. Having released a number of giallo films on Blu-ray over the years, Arrow Video has now taken the opportunity to repackage some of those releases in...
Chinese Boxer, The (Blu-ray Review)

Shaw Brothers Studio/Celestial Pictures (88 Films) [Editor's Note: This is a REGION A and B release.]. Nearly a year prior to Bruce Lee’s reinvention of Hong Kong martial arts cinema, Jimmy Wang Yu had beaten him to the punch (so to speak) with The Chinese Boxer. Yu—who is mostly known for the One-Armed Swordsman films and Brian Trenchard-Smith’s The Man from Hong Kong—wrote, directed, and starred in this silver screen slice of chopsockey. It features much more violence and bloodshed than most of its ilk at the time (predating The Street Fighter starring Sonny Chiba by several years), while also maintaining a run-of-the-mill story of redemption and revenge that many other Asian films featured at the time. A sequel was made several years later, but the original film was particularly influential on not just Bruce Lee, but on the genre itself.
Counterpoint (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber) Counterpoint is an odd World War II film that combines classical music, an arrogant conductor, Nazis, the Battle of the Bulge, and an intricate escape plan. It’s an often compelling picture in which a battle of wills is the primary conflict. It’s the winter...
Flesh for Frankenstein 4K reviewed, plus new Ghostbusters: Afterlife & Collection details, and Godfather Trilogy, Constantine & Edge of Tomorrow are coming in UHD!

We’re taking it a little easy here at The Bits this week, especially in this stretch between the holidays, so that our whole team can relax, unwind, and focus on family and whatnot. But we do have a good post today with release news, a new disc review, and a bit of a look ahead at a few new 4K UHD catalog titles that we expect to arrive sometime in the new year. As always, let’s start with the review first...
4K Ultra HD Review – The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Favreau, Jean Dujardin, and Jon Bernthal. SYNOPSIS:. The Wolf of Wall Street arrives on 4K with a transfer supervised by director Martin Scorsese. Nothing new was...
The 25 best movies of 2021

With the box office open again after a year of hibernation, the best movies of 2021 are a wildly eclectic bunch. Our list of this year's finest – chosen by Total Film – includes provocative indies, searing drama, wacky animation, and foreign-language favorites alongside blockbuster standouts. We should...
Candyman – 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Edition

The horror genre loves a good series of films. A second (or third or fourth, etc.) kick at the proverbial can so to speak. Candyman is the latest. It originally came out in 1992. A supernatural horror film which leaned heavily towards gothic. It was based on the Clive Barker short story The Forbidden. Was popular enough to have spawned a couple of sequels.
Thomas Jane's 'The Punisher' Gets 4K, Blu-ray Steelbook With Bonus Content

If you are one of the die-hard fans of Thomas Jane’s Frank Castle or just loves any incarnation of the character, you’ll be happy to know that Best Buy is releasing a 4K UHD Steelbook edition of 2004’s The Punisher, and it’s coming to shelves earlier than you think: you’ll be able to rewatch Castle go vigilante after witnessing his family’s murder a little over a month from now.
‘STAGEFRIGHT’ (1987) 4K Restoration Heading To UK Blu-ray and On Demand

Michele Soavi’s STAGEFRIGHT (1987) is coming to UK Blu-ray and video on demand from Shameless Films. The slasher classic is getting a 4K restoration and you’re definitely going to want to check it out!. Watch the trailer below (the age-restricted trailer is here), then read on for all...
Brass Bottle, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Films about genies are abundant and appear in nearly every decade since films began. Notable examples are The Thief of Bagdad (1940), The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958), and Disney’s animated and live-action versions of Aladdin (1992 and 2019). The Brass Bottle rests similarly on the premise of a mysterious entity issuing forth from a magical object to grant wishes, but goes the comedy route.
Edgar Wright’s Psychological Thriller LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD January 18th

“This is London. Someone has died in every room in every building and on every street corner in the city.”. EDGAR WRIGHT’S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED, STYLISH, PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER IS YOURS TO OWN FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME. BRING HOME THE CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE WITH LOADS OF BONUS CONTENT, INCLUDING NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN DELETED SCENES. OWN IT ON DIGITAL JANUARY 4, 2022 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM AND DVD JANUARY 18, 2022 FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT.
UHD Review – Krampus: The Naughty Cut (Scream Factory)

Rating – 3.5/5. Michael Dougherty doesn’t have many films under his name as director but the few he has helmed are fantastic. In his filmmaking career he has created one of the most iconic Halloween anthologies of the last 30 years with Trick r’ Treat. The creation of little Sam has went on to become a pop culture icon that can be found everywhere during the Halloween season. He then brought in the second Godzilla film in the new Legendary series with Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
Summer of 84 (4K UHD Review)

Francois Simard, Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell. Brightlight Pictures (Gunpowder & Sky) The filmmakers behind the 2015 cult favorite Turbo Kid returned three years later with Summer of 84, a nostalgia-driven suspense thriller with a little more going on under the surface than most are likely to give it credit for. The setup is that a group of young teenagers begin to suspect that their next door neighbor is a serial killer, but proving it is going to be difficult since he’s a police officer. They stake out his house and attempt to get evidence in order to persuade their parents and the police to take them seriously, but whether they can do it without getting caught is another matter.
‘Last Night in Soho’ Coming to 4K Blu-ray and More in January

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Michael Ajao is coming to home video in January. The Digital HD release of Last Night in Soho is timed to arrive a week from today on January 4th. 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos audio, Blu-ray, and DVD share a release date on January 18th.
Dune (aka Dune: Part One) (4K UHD Review)

Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) In the history of science fiction, there have been a number of high-concept works that cut through the trappings of genre pulp (robots, laser guns, aliens) to describe timeless stories of the human condition. Among the best are Arthur C. Clarke’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy, and Ray Bradbury’s The Martian Chronicles. As good as any of them, however, is Frank Herbert’s Dune. Set many thousands of years in the future, it’s a multi-layered tale of two great royal houses (the Atreides and Harkonnen) which are engaged in a struggle to control the most valuable planet in the universe... Dune (also known as Arrakis), and its all-important export, the spice melange that makes space travel, longer life, and prescience possible. The rightful heir to the planet, young Paul Atreides, is the product of an ancient genetic breeding program. His is more than a political struggle though; before the story is fully told, Paul will become Muad’Dib—a prophet who will help the native people of Arrakis to reclaim their world, and help the human race to reclaim its identity. Richly steeped in political, cultural, and ecological detail, with no small measure of commentary on religion, gender dynamics, and colonialism, Dune essentially predicted the global geo-politics of the next half century, yet remains as relevant today as ever. Herbert’s novel won both the Hugo and Nebula awards for science fiction literature and inspired multiple sequels. It remains one of the most highly-regarded novels of all time.
