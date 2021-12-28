New study finds racial bias may affect email responses

A new study has found that people are “less likely” to reply to an email if they believe the sender is black.In the large-scale study, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, researchers observed a quarter of a million Americans to reach their conclusion.Ray Block, who teaches political science and African American studies at Penn State and is one of the study’s researchers, said the findings help illustrate the day-to-day discriminations that people of colour often face.“More blatant types of racism like physical violence and verbal abuse are certainly a problem, but we...

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO