Louisville, KY

Landmark Recovery is a lifeline for those struggling with addiction

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays can be a stressful time...

www.whas11.com

psychologytoday.com

The Harm That Lingers From Childhood Emotional Neglect

Emotional neglect from childhood teaches people to ignore, minimize, or even be ashamed of their feelings as adults. Current research establishes the importance of feelings when used effectively. People can overcome the effects of childhood emotional neglect. One strategy is to give themselves what their parents did not. In the...
KIDS
Carrie Wynn

Understanding Trauma After Narcissistic Abuse

Recently, I posted a video on social media about my partner and how his kindness and patience with my trauma changed my life. Amidst all the kind comments, there was one that seemed to entirely miss the point of the video.
WEKU

How your brain copes with grief, and why it takes time to heal

Holidays are never quite the same after someone we love dies. Even small aspects of a birthday or a Christmas celebration — an empty seat at the dinner table, one less gift to buy or make — can serve as jarring reminders of how our lives have been forever changed. Although these realizations are hard to face, clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor says we shouldn't avoid them or try to hide our feelings.
MENTAL HEALTH
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Society
Louisville, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
WebMD

How Substance Abuse Affects Family Relationships

I'll speak generally here, because the lessons I've learned from my near 35 years of experience are mainly universal, and not necessarily from within the confines of my own family. Some have been observed through other close relationships in my personal life , which is to say, they aren't my stories to tell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
muncievoice.com

Resources and Tools for Addiction Recovery

As we settle into the ‘20s, it seems as though society as a whole is inflamed, with few resources available to put out the rapidly spreading fire. Some parts of the world are literally on fire, such as much of Australia, while others are engulfed on a more symbolic level. For example, despite what we know about the dangers of binge drinking and Big Pharma, substance abuse and addiction still wreak havoc on communities across the globe.
DRINKS
WTVQ

Woman’s addiction recovery story an inspiration entering new year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With another new year on the horizon, Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), a leading provider of addiction treatment and recovery services in Eastern and Central Kentucky, is encouraging individuals struggling with substance use to reach out for the help and support they need to begin and maintain their recovery in 2022 and beyond.
LEXINGTON, KY
#Lifeline
whvoradio.com

West Kentucky 4-H Camp Among Those Helping Recovery

The West Kentucky 4-H Camp in Dawson Springs is serving the community the camp has been a part of for decades to provide supplies and volunteer lodging. Camp Interim Assistant Director Eden Elfrink says buildings and grounds at the camp that is located on the outskirts of Dawson Springs suffered only minor damages during the December 10 tornado.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Parade

The Holidays Can Be Particularly Hard When You’re Dealing With Grief—Here Are 74 Therapist-Backed Tips to Help You Feel Better Right Now

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When the holidays come around, grief–whether...
HEALTH
Fox News

Will Cain: America's 'real public health crisis ... is mental health and addiction,' not COVID

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain showed how misplaced powerful Democrats' focus on physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic is in his opening monologue Friday. WILL CAIN: Once again, the Covidiots are telling us that the greatest threat to our health and safety is COVID. But is it? If you actually look at the numbers, the statistics, the reality of the situation, you'll find that the real public health crisis - especially for young people - is mental health and addiction. And that winter has been long.
MENTAL HEALTH
muncievoice.com

Addiction Recovery: Honesty is Essential

If you or a loved one is suffering from substance abuse or addiction issues, there is always an air of dishonesty surrounding the whole matter. It’s always the case with the addict, but the family is often just as dishonest. So it goes with the problem because the family is ashamed or feels guilty. So they try to protect by covering it up. If you have diabetes, well, that’s a different story. It’s easy to talk about diabetes, but society has created a stigma about substance abuse. Instead of treating it like a physical disease, they think it’s a moral problem. “She’s a bad character!” “He’s a bum and drinks all day!”
MUNCIE, IN
wrde.com

How to Support Those Who Are Grieving or Struggling During the Holidays

DELMARVA - They say it's the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, the holiday season is one of their saddest and loneliest times. For people grieving a loved one, the holidays are a painful reminder. Jessie Dunleavy lost her son to an overdose in 2017, and it hurts the same every Christmas since.
SOCIETY
spectrumnews1.com

Addiction recovery center filling souls and stomachs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The West End Token Club in Louisville is making a big impact on a small budget, improving the lives of those recovering from alcohol and drug addictions. The Black-founded and operated center led by volunteers provides 12 Step programs including Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon (for friends and family of addicts), Narcotics Anonymous and Cocaine Anonymous.
LOUISVILLE, KY

