NFL

Report: Jaguars to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, DC Dan Quinn

By Todd Brock
 23 hours ago
Let the nail-biting begin.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have requested permission to speak with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as well as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn regarding their head coaching vacancy, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, citing league sources.

The news comes on the first day that teams are allowed to contact assistant coaches already employed by other clubs, as per a new rule approved by the owners during fall meetings. Previously, teams had to wait until their candidates’ seasons (or postseasons) were over, putting more successful assistants at a disadvantage in the annual coaching carousel. This season, assistants can interview, virtually if need be, during Weeks 17 and 18, provided their employing club consents.

The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer after just 13 games with the organization.

Both Moore and Quinn have been expected to be sought-after names on the coaching circuit, and both spoke of the prospect just this week following the Cowboys’ 56-14 throttling of Washington.

“Obviously, if the opportunity shows up, that would be awesome. But we’ve got to take care of this thing first,” Moore told reporters on Monday. “We’ve got to make sure we’re still rolling, and this is obviously focus No. 1. We’ve got to put everything into this thing, and we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of ourselves.”

Moore, 33, interviewed last offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles and also with his college alma mater, Boise State, about their head coach positions. In the end, he chose to stay with the Cowboys and now has the offense ranked among the best in the league in several categories.

Quinn, 51, is in his first year in Dallas after spending five-plus seasons as Atlanta’s head coach. Like Moore, he explained that he’d be ready if “the right scenario” came about, but stressed that he’s focused on the job at hand, helming a revamped and resurgent Cowboys defense.

“I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be,” he said. “I wanted to come in here and have a blast and hopefully kick ass and make an impact.”

Both certainly have made an impact in the Cowboys’ dramatic turnaround to become NFC East champions. But head coach Mike McCarthy knows that success means the coaches who have helped build it become that much more desirable to other teams looking for similar improvement.

“I think you have to acknowledge the guys that may have the opportunity,” said McCarthy on Monday. “It’s definitely well deserving and they’re ready, so you embrace that.”

Team owner Jerry Jones also understands that this is part of the business of football this time of year, and expressed faith on Tuesday that any possible interviews- for any Cowboys staffers- would not hinder their preparations for Sunday as Dallas hosts the Arizona Cardinals in a game that could have serious playoff-seeding implications.

“I would want them to go ahead and have any visits they might want and leave it at that,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, while not naming any names. “I would be confident and have experienced it many, many times and confident that their mind is on our team and the opportunity that we got. It’s in everybody’s best interest to win. When you’re in this situation, it’s in everybody’s interest for the team that you’re coaching to be winning and executing.”

Several other assistants around the league have also been named as potential Jaguars candidates, including Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson.

4 Takeaways: How early Amari opens up Cowboys offense

The Dallas Cowboys absolutely walloped the Washington Football Team, 56-14, on Sunday Night Football. 42 points by halftime, two takeaways and two touchdowns from units other than the offense are the main examples of the domination. This was the first complete performance from Dallas in 2021 and it came after Dallas had already secured the NFC East crown earlier in the day.
NFL
