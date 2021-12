The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the distribution and use of Novartis' new drug for lowering bad cholesterol. Leqvio (inclisiran) is the first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA) treatment that can reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL). It is intended as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy and a proper diet in adults diagnosed with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, both of which need the lowering of LDL-C. Clinical trials are being planned to test Leqvio's effect on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO