ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Short interest in energy stocks increased in the past month

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0dXh9Qwg00

Investors increased their bearish bets in the energy sector in the past month, as a decline in crude oil prices led to broad weakness in the sector. Based on the most recent exchange data, the median industry short interest, or bets that the shares would fall, was approximately 4% of the shares outstanding as of Dec. 15, up from about 3% a month, according to MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes. The increase in shorts occurred as the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF

XLE,

-0.07%

declined 5.0% and crude oil futures

CL00,

+0.17%

tumbled 12.4% in the month to Dec. 15, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.10%

gained 0.6% over the same time. Of the companies Gerdes covers, he said the stocks with the highest short interest as a percent of shares outstanding, each at 13%, were Callon Petroleum Co.

CPE,

-1.28%

, CNX Resources Corp.

CNX,

-0.35%

and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

LPI,

-5.06%

. The others with double-digit short-interest percentages, each at 11%, were Centennial Resource Development Inc.

CDEV,

-3.09%

, Chesapeake Energy Corp.

CHK,

+0.17%

and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

MGY,

-1.63%

.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.55% higher to $298.29 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $3.29 short of its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company reached on December 16th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.13% higher to $44.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.99 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Stock#Short Interest#Oil And Gas#Mkm Partners#Xle#Spx#Callon Petroleum Co#Cpe#Cnx Resources Corp#Laredo Petroleum Inc#Lpi#Cdev#Chesapeake Energy Corp#Chk#Magnolia Oil Gas Corp#Mgy
FXStreet.com

Mid-afternoon market update: NASDAQ down 0.5%; Flotek industries shares Spike higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 36,396.21 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 15,789.51. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.12% to 4,785.52. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,791,850 cases with around 839,600 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,799,690 cases and 480,290 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,246,270 COVID-19 cases with 618,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 281,959,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,425,280 deaths.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.26%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Utilities, Basic Materials and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Technology, Healthcare and Oil & Gas sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.35% slid 0.35% to $341.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.26%. rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -0.10%. falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slumped 0.50% to $1,088.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $155.02 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Honeywell International Inc. - Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Honeywell International Inc. - Common Stock's (NASDAQ:HON) short percent of float has fallen 15.05% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.42 million shares sold short, which is 0.79% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

European stocks touch but fail to hold record level

European stocks briefly traded at a level Wednesday that would represent a record high but couldn’t hold the gains heading into the U.S. trading session. traded as high as 490.10, above the Nov. 17 peak of 489.95, before meandering lower. Retail. SXRP,. +0.74%. was the strongest sector, while automakers.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

63K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy