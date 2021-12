With yesterday's nail-biter of a loss to Philly, the Giants' draft situation is starting to clarify (all numbers below from Tankathon). Amazingly, the Texans and Jets both won yesterday, which moves them into a 4-way tie with the Giants and Bears at 4-11. Alas, both teams have lower strength of schedule (SOS) than the Giants and Bears, so if the draft were to be held right now we would still be in the #5 draft position. And worse, Chicago won in the last minute yesterday, dropping their pick to #8.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO