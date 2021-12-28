Key Points for Pharmacists on the Impact of Biological, Sociological Variables on Treatment Outcomes

The FDA looks to address a lack of diversity in cancer drug trials. In clinical trials evaluating the effects of cancer drugs on patient populations, there has been a long-standing, consistent lack of diversity that is representative of the US patient populations likely to receive the treatment.1-3 Additionally, landmark oncology trials frequently fail to report the racial diversity of their patient populations, with one study finding that only 33% of the trials reviewed over a 14-year period reported on ethnicity,1 and a second finding that trials leading to FDA oncology drug approvals reported race only 63% of the time between 2008 and 2018.2.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO