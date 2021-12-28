ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Key Points for Pharmacists on the Impact of Biological, Sociological Variables on Treatment Outcomes

pharmacytimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Temkin, MD, of the Office of Research on Women’s Health at the National Institutes of Health, discusses some key points for pharmacists on...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Impact of immune-suppressing treatments on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

Treatments used to help people with multiple sclerosis (MS) manage their condition can reduce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new study led by Cardiff University. Disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) are a group of treatments that suppress the body's immune system and are used by people with MS and...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Marginal Zone Lymphoma: Subtypes, Treatments, the Role of the Pharmacist

Although marginal zone lymphoma is relatively rare, it contains a broad spectrum of conditions under it that require an individualized treatment selection process. Marginal zone lymphoma (MZL)—a low-grade, B-cell, non-Hodgkin lymphoma—is relatively rare, explained a panel of experts during an Insights series video discussion for Pharmacy Times.® The disease arises from a marginal zone of the lymph nodes, spleen, or mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT), and accounts for around 10% of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Medical Education#Pharmacists#Clinical Research#Md#Pharmacy Times
pharmacytimes.com

Adverse Events in Trial Assessing Dara-KRd in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, discusses the adverse events experienced by patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who were administered daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. Pharmacy Times interviewed Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, associate director for clinical research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

How Trial Results Assessing Dara-KRd in Multiple Myeloma May Impact the Treatment Landscape

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, discusses how the results of the trial assessing daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma may impact the treatment landscape. Pharmacy Times interviewed Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, associate director for clinical research at the...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Managing Burnout as a Pharmacist and Helping Oncology Patients Move Forward

Burnout in pharmacy can be managed with the proper planning and the right techniques for your preference. Pharmacy Times spoke with holistic oncology pharmacist Jenna Carmichael from Wobbly Arrow Wellness about how her wellness center differs from others in the field, burnout for pharmacists, and how patients can continue to move forward in life from their cancer treatments.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Representation in Oncology Drug Trials Impacts Patient Health

The FDA looks to address a lack of diversity in cancer drug trials. In clinical trials evaluating the effects of cancer drugs on patient populations, there has been a long-standing, consistent lack of diversity that is representative of the US patient populations likely to receive the treatment.1-3 Additionally, landmark oncology trials frequently fail to report the racial diversity of their patient populations, with one study finding that only 33% of the trials reviewed over a 14-year period reported on ethnicity,1 and a second finding that trials leading to FDA oncology drug approvals reported race only 63% of the time between 2008 and 2018.2.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
pharmacytimes.com

Assessing the Ideal Environments in Which Psychedelic Medicines Should Be Administered

Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), discusses which environments each psychedelic medicine is likely to be administered. Pharmacy Times interviewed Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves 2 New Indications for Rivaroxaban to Prevent, Treat Blood Clots in Children

The drug is available in both oral suspension and tablet dosage forms for use in individuals aged 18 years or younger. The FDA has approved 2 additional pediatric indications for rivaroxaban (Xarelto, Janssen Pharmaceutical). The first indication is for the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and risk reduction for recurrent...
HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

Feds point to learning health system as key to patient safety

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in conjunction with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, released a report to Congress this month exploring effective strategies for reducing medical errors. The report, which was required by the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act of 2005 to be submitted...
U.S. POLITICS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Assessing the Potential Adoption of Psychedelic Medicine in Health Care Systems

Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), discusses whether the adoption and acknowledgement of psychedelic medicine in health care systems looks likely for the future. Pharmacy Times interviewed Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and...
HEALTH SERVICES
pharmacytimes.com

The Psychedelic Drugs Currently Under Investigation for Potential FDA Approval

Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), discusses which psychedelic drugs are currently under investigation for potential FDA approval. Pharmacy Times interviewed Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Does Number or Volume of Brain Metastases Impact NSCLC Outcomes?

After treatment with stereotactic radiosurgery, patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had 20 or more brain metastases exhibited better local tumor control and similar overall survival compared with patients with only one brain metastasis. Outcomes depend on the cumulative volume of brain lesions, not their number. Authors suggest...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Treatment With Cilta-Cel Continues Yield Robust, Long-Lasting Outcomes in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma continue to experience robust and durable benefit from treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel. After a median follow-up of 2 years, CAR T-cell therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) yielded an objective response rate (ORR) of 97.9%, as well as a stringent complete response (sCR) rate of 82.5% in a population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to updated results from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) that were presented during the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy