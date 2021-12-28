IRS Letters On Way To Child Tax Credit Recipients

The stimulus check-filled year of 2021 is about to come to a close, with just four days before we turn the page on the calendar and the whole picture along these lines changes completely. For now, there will be no more monthly child tax credit payments in 2022. Although, taxpayers will get to claim a stimulus-related tax break when they file their federal tax return as soon as next month. On that score, the IRS is prepping a big mailout of letters that you’ll need to use in order to do so. And the tax agency is also racing to finish a final mailout of a specific kind of stimulus check. It’s called a plus-up payment, and the last ones are going out before the end of this week.

