Cataris Item Map

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWalkthrough for our complete guide to every boss fight and item pickup in Metroid Dread. Looking for the entire map of Metroid Dread's Planet ZDR? Check out our Interactive Map of all the regions, with markers for every collectible...

www.ign.com

esri.com

Access your maps in Field Maps

ArcGIS Field Maps is an all-in-one app that allows you to access maps, collect data, and track your location. With Field Maps, mobile workers have access to all the maps they’ll need to complete field workflows. Maps are organized and made available from the Maps list in the Field Maps mobile app.
Project Haven - Developer Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Join a member of the development team for a look at gameplay from Project Haven, the upcoming squad tactics game. The video gives a look at an encounter where the game's heroes are ambushed by enemies and showcases some gameplay tactics, including a look at weapons and more, that can be used to navigate the situation. Project Haven is slated for release on PC.
Apex Legends Wiki Guide

Rampart, aka Ramya Parehk, is a Defensive character that was added to Apex Legends in Season 6. This page will feature everything you need to know about Rampart, from her history all the way down to her Sheila minigun. Click on the links below to learn more:. Character Description and...
Minecraft Wiki Guide

Dye is primarily used to craft colored items in Minecraft and can also be used to change the color of a sheep and other materials. So if you’re looking for a specific dye recipe, a list of what items can be dyed, as well as where to find dye, we have you covered in our complete guide to all dye colors below.
Poke Radar Pokemon

Below you'll find all the locations to the Poke Radar Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as how to unlock the Poke Radar and how to use the Poke Radar. Outside of the Grand Underground, these Pokemon are exclusive to the Poke Radar, meaning it can't be found in the Overworld without using the Poke Radar Key Item.
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Scyther. This Pokedex page covers how to get Scyther, Scyther's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
How to Find and Beat Princess Quest III

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. Perhaps the most crucial mini-games in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, Princess Quest, Princess Quest II and Princess Quest III are essential to achieving the latest Five Nights game's most hopeful ending. You'll need to find and beat each of them to unlock it, with the various arcade machines offering some interesting lore tidbits for players to find.
Items List - Every Item in Minecraft

While playing Minecraft, you’re going to come across a variety of different items. We’ve broken them up into eight different categories for you. Some items can be more beneficial than others, depending on your situation. For instance, a Sword is always practical whenever you need to defend yourself, and Gunpoweder can be used to craft a variety of blocks.
Great Marsh Guide

This portion of our walkthrough covers everything you need to know about the Great Marsh and the Safari Game in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here you'll find detailed lists of Pokemon in each area, the mechanics of the game, and additional strategies. Many Pokemon found within the Great...
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

With hundreds of Pokemon available to catch and train in Pokemon GO, it may not be as easy as it seems to put a team together. On this page, you'll learn the best attacking Pokemon and the best defending Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO. Depending on what you'll be...
Caldera Tips and Strategies

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific features a brand new map, Caldera, which replaces Verdansk. Although both maps are roughly the same size, Caldera offers brand new points of interest as well as more open spaces and fewer buildings compared to its predecessor. On this page, you'll find essential Caldera tips and strategies that'll help you get the most out of your time on the new map.
How to Switch Lanes

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers how to switch lanes whilst in combat encounters within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. Below you'll find a breakdown of what each lane provides in terms of engagement options, and how strategizing your lane use ties into other combat mechanics.
Android Police

These 163 amazing Android apps and games are discounted for the holidays

Welcome to Monday, everyone. Christmas may be over, but we are still ramping up to New Year's Eve, and so there are still a ton of sales available, with today actually being the biggest day of app and game sales this year so far. We have a whopping 163 sales and discounts to go through, with some excellent standouts. First up is Slayaway Camp, one of the best Sokoban games available, sporting an awesome horror theme. Next, I have Quell Reflect+, a relaxing puzzler that offers some super chill music. Last but not least is Old Man's Journey, a gorgeous adventure game that sports excellent graphics and a heartfelt story. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best apps and games on sale for the holidays.
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the basics of combat within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story', breaking down how fights work; explaining the mana, overcharge, and health systems, a brief overview of the Initiative Bar and both Instant and Lane abilities. How Fights...
BGR.com

It’s not just you: Fortnite is down and no one can log in

We’re used to websites and apps going down, but it’s not often that the most popular game on the planet goes offline for an extended period of time. That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday, as Fortnite went down just after 1 PM ET. According to the Epic Games status page, the game services, matchmaking, parties, friends, and more are all experiencing issues.
SPY

Hot Deal: PowerA Wired Controller For Nintendo Switch Discounted Down to $12

Buying a gamepad for the Nintendo Switch can often become a serious investment, especially given how those Joy-Con controllers can fetch $69.00 at the minimum. Some folks prefer the tried and true gamepad that mimics the design of your standard controller, which is why you want to snag this limited-time offer from Target. The retailer is selling the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for a mere $11.99. That’s a savings of more than 50% off its regular price of $24.99. Don’t let the fact that it’s a wired controller dissuade you because Nintendo officially licenses the PowerA Wired controller. Specifically,...
SPY

Game & Save With Over 20% Off the SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series

Ready to feel like you’re actually part of the game? Fully immerse yourself in the Full HD, WQHD resolution SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series. Oh yeah, and save over 20% while you’re at it. Right now on Amazon, you can save $150 on a 27-inch Odyssey G7 Series. This screen will absolutely blow you away with a gaming experience unmatched by any other screen you’ve used before. Seriously, this is one of the best curved gaming monitors money can buy right now. Because curved is always better. But, what’s it all about anyway? Buy: SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series $549.99 (orig. $699.99) 21% OFF The SAMSUNG...
BGR.com

Best Xbox One Games in 2022: The best titles

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
