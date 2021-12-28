ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanubia Item Map

By Best Games
IGN
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page contains images of a fully explored and revealed Hanubia map in Metroid Dread. If you are stuck in Hanubia, you may use this map to compare to your in-game map to see what rooms or hallways or sections you haven't uncovered yet. Every item location is noted on the...

www.ign.com

gameranx.com

GTA Online: The Contract – Everything New In The DLC

After a long period of waiting since the Los Santos Tuner update for GTA Online, Rockstar Games has launched its next feature update in the form of a DLC. GTA Online: The Contract is the new update for the game which features many new missions and vehicles. The game introduces new weaponry and also brings back some fan-favorite story mode characters like Franklin, Lamar, and Chop.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

GTA Trilogy Physical Edition Reportedly Has No Map or Manual

It appears that the GTA Trilogy physical edition may have gotten in the hands of at least one gamer -- and it looks like the box might not include a physical map or manual at all. Rockstar Games' launch of the GTA Trilogy continues to be troubled. The game was...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Starfield Teases New Jungle World

The official Starfield Twitter account has teased a new jungle world Xbox and PC players will be exploring when Starfield releases next year via the PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, the tease is limited to a single piece of concept art, but it reveals what appears to be our first look at one of the worlds players will be exploring. What this world is, we don't know. Bethesda doesn't provide any salient information, only noting that "during your travels you'll discover many unique environments, some lush and abundant with life."
VIDEO GAMES
esri.com

Access your maps in Field Maps

ArcGIS Field Maps is an all-in-one app that allows you to access maps, collect data, and track your location. With Field Maps, mobile workers have access to all the maps they’ll need to complete field workflows. Maps are organized and made available from the Maps list in the Field Maps mobile app.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Apex Legends Wiki Guide

Rampart, aka Ramya Parehk, is a Defensive character that was added to Apex Legends in Season 6. This page will feature everything you need to know about Rampart, from her history all the way down to her Sheila minigun. Click on the links below to learn more:. Character Description and...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Flowers are a multipurpose item in Minecraft and feature 17 different variations. Although Flowers are mostly for decoration, they are also used to craft items, and so much more. So if you’re looking for where to find flowers, what you can make with flowers, and what mobs can be bred with flowers, we have you covered in our Flower Guide below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Poke Radar Pokemon

Below you'll find all the locations to the Poke Radar Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as how to unlock the Poke Radar and how to use the Poke Radar. Outside of the Grand Underground, these Pokemon are exclusive to the Poke Radar, meaning it can't be found in the Overworld without using the Poke Radar Key Item.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Tyrogue. This Pokedex page covers how to get Tyrogue, Tyrogue's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Items List - Every Item in Minecraft

While playing Minecraft, you’re going to come across a variety of different items. We’ve broken them up into eight different categories for you. Some items can be more beneficial than others, depending on your situation. For instance, a Sword is always practical whenever you need to defend yourself, and Gunpoweder can be used to craft a variety of blocks.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. To get the first of two Vanny-focused endings, you'll need to have headed to Fazblast at 04:00 AM and found Vanny's secret hideout. It's located through a vent found in the main Fazblast office, just behind where you grab the Fazblaster. You can head back there anytime before 06:00 AM to unlock the opportunity to complete both Vanny endings. You'll know you've unlocked the choice because you'll hear Freddy and Gregory discuss the office and its sinister inhabitant.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Prophunt Codes List

Fortnite is one of the most creative games to exist right now. You can bet that whatever is popular will end up in Fornite one way or another. Prophunt, an extremely popular game that has generated dozens of spin-off games, is no exception. In this guide, you’ll find the best Fortnite Prophunt codes list.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Find and Beat Princess Quest III

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. Perhaps the most crucial mini-games in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, Princess Quest, Princess Quest II and Princess Quest III are essential to achieving the latest Five Nights game's most hopeful ending. You'll need to find and beat each of them to unlock it, with the various arcade machines offering some interesting lore tidbits for players to find.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

This App Lets You Mess Around with the DualSense's Triggers

A new app for iPhone and iPad lets DualSense controller owners customize and try out different feedback configurations for the controller's trigger buttons. Included with every PS5, the DualSense introduces many novel features, such as adaptive triggers, which adjust the tension of the rear buttons, making it easier (or harder) to press them down while playing a game.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Great Marsh Guide

This portion of our walkthrough covers everything you need to know about the Great Marsh and the Safari Game in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here you'll find detailed lists of Pokemon in each area, the mechanics of the game, and additional strategies. Many Pokemon found within the Great...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

With hundreds of Pokemon available to catch and train in Pokemon GO, it may not be as easy as it seems to put a team together. On this page, you'll learn the best attacking Pokemon and the best defending Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO. Depending on what you'll be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Caldera Tips and Strategies

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific features a brand new map, Caldera, which replaces Verdansk. Although both maps are roughly the same size, Caldera offers brand new points of interest as well as more open spaces and fewer buildings compared to its predecessor. On this page, you'll find essential Caldera tips and strategies that'll help you get the most out of your time on the new map.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dragalia Lost software update out now (version 2.15.1)

A new update has arrived for Dragalia Lost to address some minor issues. You can check out the full patch notes after the break:. Version 2.15.1, which addresses the following ongoing issues, was made available for download around 12/26/2021 at 22:00. ■Issues Addressed. ・While playing the Kaleidoscape, if an adventurer...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Meowster Chief Comes to Halo Infinite - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Meowster Chief is officially in Halo Infinite! IGN spoke with Rebekah Saltsman at Finji, the publishers behind Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Tunic, on Indie Game becoming absurdly expensive to make. IGN exclusive reveal of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths, Dark Horse's latest comic book spinoff, is a follow-up to Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, a book which acted as a direct prequel to the main game. This story, however, is specifically a prequel to the upcoming DLC expansion Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, which thrusts main protagonist Eivor into the mythological realm of Svartalfheim to live out the exploits of the Norse gods. In short, this isn't your typical Assassin's Creed adventure. Ghost of Christmas Present Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

With the best mods of 2021, who needs a new game?

Whether it’s a fresh coat of paint to an old game or the addition of an entirely new game mode, mods are sometimes just as big as the original games they build upon. It seems fitting then, that as the year draws to a close, that fans reflect on the best mods created this year.
VIDEO GAMES

