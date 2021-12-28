ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The new CDC COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules are controversial

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUCVB_0dXh4jIs00

As we continue to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, our knowledge about the virus and how it spreads has been changing. This has led to guidance from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that changes periodically. Now, the CDC has announced new quarantine guidelines for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have contracted asymptomatic COVID-19, and it may leave some people scratching their heads.

Image credit: Rob Hainer/Shutterstock

What are the CDC’s new guidelines?

In a statement issued this week, the CDC announced that it was shortening the recommended quarantine time for those diagnosed with COVID-19 from 10 days to 5 days. If, after five days, the infected person is asymptomatic, the CDC says they may leave isolation but recommends they wear a mask for a further five days to decrease the chances of spreading the virus.

If you’re unvaccinated, it’s been more than six months since your last mRNA vaccine dose, or more than two months since receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC recommends that you quarantine for five days if you’re exposed to COVID. Following that five-day isolation period, the CDC recommends that you adhere to strict mask usage for another five days.

Those who have received a booster dose, on the other hand, don’t need to quarantine at all following exposure to someone with COVID-19, though the CDC still recommends wearing a mask for ten days following exposure. The agency also recommends that everyone potentially exposed take a test five days after exposure, and isolate when symptoms develop until a negative COVID test is obtained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smloe_0dXh4jIs00
Image credit: Dan74/Shutterstock

In a statement, the CDC said that the shifting isolation recommendations were based on “science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and 2-3 after.” Additionally, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that these new guidelines will mean that people don’t necessarily need to put their lives on hold just because they’ve been exposed to someone who’s COVID-19-positive.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” Dr. Walensky said in a statement. “CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

New quarantine recommendations are a rare shift in guidance

Our understanding of COVID-19 has changed rapidly throughout the pandemic, which often leads to shifting guidance from scientists and epidemiologists. While guidance has been fluid throughout the pandemic, one thing that’s stayed relatively consistent is the CDC’s guidelines on isolation and quarantine. For much of the pandemic, the CDC recommended that those who were exposed to COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days, reducing it to 10 days earlier this year.

Now, with the new recommendation set at five days, some might be wondering if that’s too little. In a recent call between President Biden and the National Governors Association, the President was asked if he supported the reduction in recommended quarantine time. His reply was straightforward, with the President saying, “I listen to my medical team. When I get a recommendation, I follow it.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, has said that the CDC cut the recommended isolation time so those who are asymptomatic can return to work quicker. As reported by The Hill, Fauci said there’s concern that with a more infectious variant like Omicron, we have too many asymptomatic people out of work at once under the older guidance.

“The reason is that with the sheer volume of new cases that we are having and that we expect to continue with omicron, one of the things we want to be careful of is we don’t have so many people out,” Fauci said in a CNN interview. He added that the recommendation “makes sense,” as focusing too much on isolating asymptomatic individuals could leave critical roles unfilled by people who otherwise may be able to work.

However, with fears that the Omicron variant could be much more transmissive than the Delta variant, this decision from the CDC may be a controversial one. More data ultimately needs to be collected on the Omicron variant before we have a clear picture on just how dangerous and infectious it is, but for now, at least, the CDC seems to be okay with easing recommendations on asymptomatic individuals.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

CDC says COVID-19 variant Omicron is already dominant in the US

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated over the past couple of years, with some mutations fading away fairly quickly and others leading to the rise of new “variants of concern.” The CDC monitors these variants through genomic sequencing and regularly updates data on which strains are circulating in the US. The health agency updated its tracker with the latest data this week, revealing the omicron variant is now responsible for more COVID-19 cases than delta.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Hidden Android 12 Features You Probably Didn’t Know About

Android 12 was released on October 4, 2021, but even though it’s been a part of a select few Android users’ phones for a while now, there are still quite a few exciting new features that you’re probably unaware of! In this newest release, there’s been an increased focus on gaming, media, adaptive aesthetics, and security (as well as a few other surprises). Unfortunately, unless you’re a die-hard Android fan—jumping into blogs, or trawling through every menu upon a new release—you might not have noticed these neat features as they’re not intuitively accessible, or not widely supported by 3rd party apps (yet), or have become the background default.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

500 million free home COVID-19 tests is Biden’s new Omicron plan

The White House has announced another addition to its ongoing COVID-19 response, this time stating that the US will expand public access to free testing. This effort will include, starting next month, providing half a billion at-home COVID-19 tests to the public for free. This new offering will join other methods intended to help address the pandemic and its impact on the nation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Quarantine#Johnson Johnson
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Live 95.9

Avoid Using These Shampoos Recalled Due To Cancer Risk

If you or someone in your family uses dry shampoo or conditioner, you may want to check the brand, just to be safe. According to the Food and Drug Administration, consumer goods company Proctor & Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall on 32 of its dry shampoo and conditioner products after detecting benzene, a known carcinogen, in some of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

SlashGear

35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy