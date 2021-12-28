ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Defense Attorney Kenneth Ravenell Convicted Of Money Laundering Conspiracy

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fccrL_0dXh4Xf200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high-profile Baltimore defense attorney faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he was convicted Tuesday of a money laundering charge.

Kenneth Wendell Ravenell , 61, of Monkton, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.

Jurors acquitted Ravenell of several other charges, including racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Ravenell received drug money from his clients and associates, some of it in exchange for laundering money. It is estimated that he laundered over $1 million using his law firm’s bank accounts.

Prosecutors contended that Ravenell also used his firm’s resources to arrange payments to attorneys hired to represent other members of the conspiracy , and to make investments on behalf of a client who was a drug trafficker.

Attorney Joshua Treem and Sean Gordon, a private investigator who worked for Ravenell, were acquitted of charges including conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding.

Ravenell faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison at his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to begin on May 14.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Frederick Burger King Tried To Intervene In Domestic Dispute: Charging Docs

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in a fatal shooting Sunday night at a Burger King in Frederick, police said. According to charging documents, the victim tried to intervene in a domestic dispute between the suspect and an employee. The suspect was identified as Darin Robey, of Frederick. Investigators believe around 7:15 p.m., Robey began arguing with an employee inside the restaurant on Routzahn’s Way. When Jaion Penamon, 21, tried to intervene, Robey shot him twice in the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Penamon had asked for the employee’s number at the drive-thru before the argument occurred, according to charging documents. After the shooting, Robey fled the scene. According to charging documents, police found and arrested Robey near his Frederick home. Police then executed a search warrant on the home and found Xbox messages between Robey and his father, who allegedly told him to “get rid of everything.” Robey is charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and several firearms charges.    
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Court Halts Federal Jury Selection In Maryland, Citing COVID-19 Surge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland courts have ordered that all jury selections be postponed until early February, citing the recent surge the state has seen in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. The court also delayed a grand jury selection and canceled a grand jury session scheduled for the first week of January, saying it will review data on a week-by-week basis to determine whether any grand jury sessions will be held. The decision to postpone those proceedings was based on several factors, including Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate, rising cases and hospitalizations, along with new measures imposed by local governments. “In recent days, certain triggering criteria...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Pawn Shop Robbed, 23 Weapons Stolen

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a pawn shop robbery resulting in the theft of 23 weapons early Wednesday morning. The robbery occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway, according to Maryland State Police. Preliminary reports find that multiple suspects drove a stolen vehicle through the front door of the pawn shop. The suspects then entered the shop, broke the glass gun case storage and stole 23 weapons. The burglars fled the scene in two unidentified vehicles, police say. Officers are still canvassing the area as detectives from Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division begin an investigation into the burglary. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify Baltimore Man Killed In Shields Place Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man fatally shot last week near the Heritage Crossing neighborhood. The shooting victim was identified on Tuesday as 20-year-old Tavon King, according to the Baltimore Police Department. About 2:20 p.m. Dec. 23, patrol officers investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Shields Place found King suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. King was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Monkton, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Shooting Suspect Killed In Shootout With Police In Silver Spring, Police Say

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police shot and killed a shooting suspect early Wednesday during a shootout in Silver Spring, police said. It happened during a traffic stop about 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Wayne and Dartmouth avenues, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said. Chief Jones said an off-duty officer responding to a shooting on Bonifant Street notified on-duty officers about a Mercedes Benz seen fleeing the scene. When officers pulled over the car on Wayne Avenue, the suspect got out and opened fire at them, Jones said. He said officers returned fire, wounding the suspect. The suspect died of...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Injured In Christmas Shootout With Baltimore Police Charged With Attempted Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot by police on Saturday after reportedly opening fire claimed to have bombs in and around his northwest Baltimore house, police said Monday. He has been charged with attempted murder. Officers reported to the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area around 4:30 p.m. for a man, identified as 59-year-old Barron Von Coe, suffering from a behavioral crisis. Coe reportedly told responding police about explosives in his house, and then produced a semi-automatic handgun and began shooting, police said. Officers returned fire, striking Coe. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition. No officers or others were injured. A box with tube-like structures, wires and a power source was found and was later determined to be inert and free of explosive material, police said. Coe is charged with multiple counts of attempted 1st and 2nd-degree murder, assault-1st and 2nd-degree, reckless endangerment, one count of firearm use/felony violent crime and handgun violations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 20, Charged In Fatal Shooting At Frederick Burger King

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in a fatal shooting Sunday night at a Burger King in Frederick, police said. Investigators believe around 7:15 p.m., Darin Tyler Robey got into a fight with a woman outside the restaurant on Routzahn’s Way. When Jaion Penamon, 21, tried to intervene, Robey shot him multiple times inside the vestibule, police said. Penamon was pronounced dead at the scene. Robey is charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and several firearms charges. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Det. Jones at 240-674-7058 or KJones@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).  
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Essex Man, 24, Charged In Fatal Stabbing

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — An Essex man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing Monday, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded around 1 p.m. to Moline Circle for a stabbing, where they found the victim, 32-year-old Dominic Thornton. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Diamond Dingle, 24, was arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.  
ESSEX, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Attorneys#Sentencing#Defense Attorney#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Southeast Baltimore Carjacking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot after a carjacking Monday night in southeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 100 block of Curley Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim, who was shot once. He was hospitalized, police said, but his condition is unknown. Investigators believe the victim was trying to get into his car when three men approached him and tried to take his car. One of the suspects shot the man and the group took his car Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Note: Initial information reflected an attempted carjacking. Police now say the suspects successfully stole the car after the shooting   
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 19, Wounded In Northwest District Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was shot mid-day Thursday in Baltimore’s Northwest District, authorities said. Police responded to the shooting about 1:21 p.m. in the 4200 block of Daytona Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the 19-year-old on a construction lot, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

911 Calls Surge With COVID-19 Cases, Thinly Staffed Firefighters Struggle To Keep Up

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is putting a strain on first responders as 911 calls increase and staffing shortages stretch the fire department thin. As a result, firefighters are asking the public to use discretion before making an emergency call. WJZ visited Fire Department Station 17 in Baltimore County, where ambulances and fire vehicles have been in and out all day. Calls have ramped up as COVID-19 surges across the country. Of the 1,000 firefighters and EMTs in Baltimore county, 10% are in quarantine because of a positive test or exposure. John Sibiga, President of IAFF Local 1311, said members...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Port Deposit Woman Convicted Of Stealing More Than $250K From Her Employer

WILMINGTON, Del. (WJZ) — A Port Deposit woman was convicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Del., for fraudulently obtaining money from her employer, a medical practice in Delaware. Kimberly Sponaugle, 44, made more than 3,000 personal purchases with her company’s credit card totaling more than $250,000 during a six-year period, according to a statement from the Delaware Office of the U.S. Attorney.  She used the money to pay for her home power bills, and several domestic and international vacations for herself and others, according to the statement. The practice’s business manager, Sponaugle mischaracterized the purchases in the business’ bookkeeping software, denying access to her credit card statements and other means of concealment and deception, the statement said. Sponaugle faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when she is sentenced, but a date has not been set.  
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Dundalk Armed Robbery, Shooting

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Dundalk on Thursday. Police said the shooting happened on the 3800 block of North Point Road around 10 p.m. After an investigation, Tyquan Timmons was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and other related charges. Timmons is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. WJZ has reached out to Baltimore County Police to learn more about the circumstances of the shooting.  
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Wounded In Pair Of Northwest Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded hours apart in Northwest Baltimore from Sunday night into Monday morning, police said. The first shooting was reported about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at a parking lot on Wabash Avenue near West Northern Parkway, the Baltimore Police Department said. Patrol officers found two men, ages 23 and 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting victims were taken to area hospitals, where they are listed in stable condition. Shortly before 1:45 a.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police suspect the man was shot near the corner of Reisterstown Road and West Belvedere Avenue, police said. That victim was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Arrested In 2014 Murder Of Landlord In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A North Carolina woman is under arrest in the 2014 murder of her landlord in Carroll County, the Maryland State Police said Thursday. Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was arrested Monday in the wake of her indictment earlier this month on murder charges and related offenses in the shooting death of 50-year-old Prakash Rampatsingh. Rampatsingh’s body was discovered on a dirt road in Hampstead the morning of June 27, 2014, police said. His pickup truck was later found abandoned in Prince George’s County. Detectives suspect Goodwin, Rampatsingh’s tenant at the time, abducted and killed her landlord during a confrontation at a rental property in Baltimore three days before his body was found. Goodwin is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft, among other offenses, police said. The 38-year-old remains in custody in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, while awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Officer Keona Holley Dies A Week After Ambush Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officer Keona Holley has died after she was removed from life support Thursday afternoon, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay early Thursday morning when she was ambushed and shot, police said. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The mother of four was working overtime on the shift, according to police. She joined the department in 2019. Two men were arrested the next day after police recovered a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video reviewed by detectives. They are being held without bail. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Shoot Man Who Shot At Them During ‘Behavioral Crisis’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A suspect is now in custody following a shootout in the streets on Christmas Day.  The shooting took place in northwest Baltimore in the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area around 4:30 p.m. Officers returned fire, leaving many trapped inside their homes and cars wondering what is going on. This shooting is only the latest in a violent year for Baltimore. As of yesterday, there were 712 nonfatal shootings in the city. Neighbors could not believe when they heard dozens of shots coming from up the street. One woman was caught in the crossfire, too afraid to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Link Remains Found In Maryland To Missing Woman

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Detectives in Maryland’s Montgomery County say they’ve identified the skeletal remains of a missing Silver Spring woman. The county’s police department said in a news release Thursday that DNA analysis linked the remains to Brenda Lee Hopkins. Police said there is no evidence that suggests foul play is involved in Hopkins’ disappearance. Detectives suspect that Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home. She was reported missing in August of 2018. Detectives said their investigation into Hopkins’ whereabouts was somewhat complicated by the fact that they were unable to confirm an exact date that she was last seen. Her remains were found in April off of a highway in a small, wooded area. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Clinton Man Shot, Killed On Christmas Eve In Front Of His Family

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect who shot and killed a Clinton man in front of his family in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve, Prince George’s County Police said. Danny Kelly Jr., 30, his girlfriend and three children were traveling north in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills at about 4:40 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to his and someone inside opened fire, police said. The family was heading to a holiday dinner at the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Condolences Pour In For Loved Ones Of Late Baltimore Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As word spread Thursday that Baltimore officer Keona Holley was taken off life support, so too did reactions from the community and its leadership, who offered condolences to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues. The officer was ambushed early last Thursday morning while sitting in her marked patrol car in Curtis Bay, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Shot multiple times, the officer was taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. She was on life support for a week. The mother of four was working overtime when the shooting happened. She joined the force in 2019. “Our hearts...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy