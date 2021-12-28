ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Character Study: Yennefer Edition

fangirlish.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYennefer of Vengerberg from The Witcher has seen quite a transformation in season 2 of the Netflix series. After the events of Sodden, we weren’t sure of the kind of mage we would be left with. And we’re happy to report that every single second of what we saw was worth...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Chalotra
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

The Witcher cosplayer celebrates Season 2 release as magnificent Ciri

The Witcher Season 2 kicked off on Netflix on December 17 after a two-year break, and to celebrate the occasion, cosplayer Michaela Lee spectacularly transformed herself into Ciri. The Witcher TV series debuted on Netflix back in December 2019. It was a commercial and critical success right out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2: Who Is Francesca?

One of the many new faces in season 2 of The Witcher is Francesca, Findabair, who will be played by Mecia Simson. Francesca is set to play a major part in the Netflix series as the story moves forward, both as a sorceress and in the realm of politics, so it would be good to get up to speed on the character ahead of her season 2 debut. That's why we're here with the newest edition of The Witcher Season 2 CRAM, which will give you everything you need to know about Francesca, the world of The Witcher, and more.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Any Which Way#Anew#Brotherhood
TVOvermind

The Witcher Season 2 is Wonderfully Insane

So, if you haven’t binge-watched the entire second season of The Witcher, then you’re in for some spoilers and might want to look away for the time being. Otherwise, if you’re like me and spent a good chunk of the day watching the new season and now can’t wait for the third, then pay attention. Does anyone remember that black stone that Ciri knocked over with her unearthly scream in the first season? How about the fact that her scream also appeared to split the very earth apart? Well, no one’s going to blame you for not remembering, the first season did come out a bit ago, but it’s easy enough to recap on Netflix, and then catch up with everyone else that might still be watching the series. But the point is, Ciri is insanely powerful, more so than some might have thought, and yet her one downfall, so far, is that she’s too young to know what to do with the power that’s inside of her, or how to even access it when she might need it. But now that she’s with Geralt, things are at least looking up a bit.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Witcher Season 2 Monster Guide

Happy Witcher Week! From Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, TV Guide and sister sites Gamespot and Metacritic are celebrating everything The Witcher. We have reviews, explainers, and everything you need to get ready for and break down The Witcher Season 2, which premiered Dec. 17 on Netflix. The following story is part of that celebration, and you can enjoy all of The Witcher content across sites right here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2 Ending Explained

The Witcher season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and there are quite a few fans of the show that have already finished the season or are pretty close to completion. For those who have finished, that last episode and the episode's final scenes introduce quite a bit to the world and set up new characters and arcs for what is to come in season 3. That's why as part of our Witcher CRAM we here at ComicBook are here to break down everything that happened in those final scenes and explain what it all means, who these people are, and how it sets up season 3. Beware though, spoilers are incoming, so if you haven't finished the series yet you might want to avoid this until later.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The Witcher season 2: What are the monoliths?

HIT NETFLIX show The Witcher released its second season on Friday, December 17, 2021. The fantasy drama show is based off of a series of books under the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. What are the monoliths on The Witcher?. Monoliths are known to be large pieces of stone,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

The Witcher Author Praises Season 2

Netflix's The Witcher is finally set to release Season 2 later this week on Friday, December 17th, and while reviews from critics (including our own) are out already, the latest one would appear to be one of the most important of all: The Witcher author and creator Andrzej Sapkowski. It should come as no surprise given Sapkowski's praise for the first season that he seems to enjoy the new one, praising showrunner Lauren S. Hissirch and her team, and cannot wait for the next.
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Yennefer Have a Child in The Witcher? Why Can’t She Have Kids?

In Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is one of the main protagonists along with Geralt of Rivia and Princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon. Her life had quite a humble beginning. She was born in a low-income family with partial face paralysis and a curved spine. After she accidentally teleports herself to the Aretuza magical academy, members of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers become aware of her existence. Sorceress and rectoress Tissaia de Vries comes and buys her from her stepfather for less money than half the price for a pig. After arriving at Aretuza, Yennefer tries to commit suicide, but Tissaia’s timely intervention saves her life. As the first season progresses, she becomes a powerful and reputed sorceress, but certain regrets continue to haunt her, including her desire to be a mother. Here is what you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The Witcher seems harsher than our world but it’s not, the monsters are just undercover here’: Anya Chalotra on season two, mental health and Yennefer’s fertility struggle

The Witcher became Netflix’s most popular TV show - ever - and through playing the sorcerous Yennefer, Anya Chalotra’s life changed overnight. Now as season two finally arrives she talks to Josh Smith for his latest GLAMOUR UK column, Josh Smith Meets… about finding her confidence, doing justice to Yennefer’s fertility struggle and the powerful lessons she learnt from her family.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Clip Shows Yennefer and Tissaia in the Aftermath of the Battle of Sodden

The second season of Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher is premiering this week, and in anticipation, the Twitter handle for the show shared a clip from the new season which reveals a conversation between the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and her former magic instructor Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) in the aftermath of the Battle of Sodden.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Witcher season 2 is now on Netflix

After two years of waiting, Henry Cavill, of DCEU fame, is making his Geralt of Rivia comeback. That’s right, fantasy lovers, The Witcher season 2 is finally here and is now available to watch on the streaming service Netflix for all your demon hunting and coin tossing convenience. Based...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy