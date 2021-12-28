Former MUFG Americas President and CEO Named Virginia Finance Secretary

The Southeast Georgia Health System, Inc., Board of Directors has announced that Scott Raynes, MBA, MA will join the Health System on January 10, succeeding Michael D. Sherneck, as its president and CEO. Raynes has served as president of Baptist Hospitals, Inc. and executive vice president of Baptist Healthcare Corp in Pensacola, Florida, since 2013, overseeing the operations of the organization’s five hospitals. During his tenure at Baptist in Pensacola, Raynes led Northwest Florida and South Alabama’s largest health system, a national leader in patient satisfaction, which includes five hospitals and residency and fellowship programs in orthopaedics, internal medicine, primary care, sports medicine, cardiology and anesthesia. For more information, visit sghs.org.

