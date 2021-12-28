Former MUFG Americas President and CEO Named Virginia Finance Secretary
By Dave Kucera
abladvisor.com
1 day ago
Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen Stephen Emery Cummings to serve as the next Secretary of Finance of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Cummings, a leader in finance in the United States and abroad, and most recently...
OMAHA, Neb. – North End Teleservices, LLC (NET) today announced the organization’s president and chief executive officer, Carmen Tapio, was named to the 2021 Forbes Next 1000, a list of “inspiring entrepreneurs and small business leaders—many from diverse, underrepresented communities—who are redefining what it means to build and run a business amid the new normal,” according to Forbes.
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced his new finance secretary and vowed his team will promote lower taxes and greater fiscal responsibility in Richmond. The governor-elect’s incoming finance secretary will be Stephen Emery Cummings, the former president and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. “Lowering...
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has named Stephen Emery Cummings to serve as the next Secretary of Finance of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Cummings was most recently president and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the Americas. Prior to his role at MUFG,...
LENORA — The Fiber Broadband Association announced recently it has elected its 2022 Board of Directors. Jimmy Todd, CEO/General Manager at Nex-Tech, was elected as the new Secretary of the Board for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022. "I am excited to be joining the Fiber Broadband Association’s...
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 17, 2021-- Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education William “Bill” D. Hansen has been named Senior Advisor, Institutional Strategy, and will support the company’s efforts to further build and scale its K12 institutional offerings.
Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final said Dec. 17 that Scott Drew has been named president of the non-membership grocery warehouse club. Current President and CEO Dave Hirz will retire Feb. 1, the company announced. The leadership shift comes around eight months after Smart & Final announced that it would be...
JLL has named Senior Managing Director Kevin M. Davis the new Americas CEO of its Hotels & Hospitality division. Davis, who leads JLL’s Hotel Investment Banking group, brings more than 20 years of hospitality and capital markets experience to the role. Since joining JLL in 2013, he has been involved in more than $20 billion of hotel debt and equity financings.
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who made education a centerpiece of his campaign, announced the state’s next education secretary Monday, making it his first Cabinet secretary pick. The Republican picked education data consultant Aimee Rogstad Guidera, saying she would help “recharge a system that has settled...
Radisson Hotel Group Americas announced Tom Buoy, chief commercial officer, will serve as interim CEO as Jim Alderman has left the company to pursue other opportunities. The company has started its search for a replacement but remains focused on the future and the continued success of RHGA hotels by continuing to provide commercial, franchised, and managed support.
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — The Santee Cooper board of directors, on Thursday, approved the hiring of Jimmy Staton, a utility executive with experience in electric and natural gas operations in the Midwestern United States. He starts on March 1, 2022. The board also approved naming deputy CEO Charlie Duckworth...
The Southeast Georgia Health System, Inc., Board of Directors has announced that Scott Raynes, MBA, MA will join the Health System on January 10, succeeding Michael D. Sherneck, as its president and CEO. Raynes has served as president of Baptist Hospitals, Inc. and executive vice president of Baptist Healthcare Corp in Pensacola, Florida, since 2013, overseeing the operations of the organization’s five hospitals. During his tenure at Baptist in Pensacola, Raynes led Northwest Florida and South Alabama’s largest health system, a national leader in patient satisfaction, which includes five hospitals and residency and fellowship programs in orthopaedics, internal medicine, primary care, sports medicine, cardiology and anesthesia. For more information, visit sghs.org.
Elmhurst University announced on Dec. 15 that Julie Suderman soon will join the University to serve as its vice president for business and finance, and chief financial officer. Suderman currently is senior vice president and chief financial officer for the Big Ten Conference, the country’s oldest Division I collegiate athletic...
Minnesota’s own Louis J. King II will be moving to the national stage after having led one of OICA’s most successful affiliates—Summit Academy OIC in Minneapolis, MN—as president and CEO since 1995. For the first time in its history, OIC of America, Inc. (OICA) named one...
PEAK Event Services announced today that its Board of Directors has named Jennifer Gullins as President and Chief Executive Officer. According to PEAK, Gullins will succeed Co-CEOs Bob Traina and Larry Green. Gullins brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role with a passion for customer centricity...
The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Board of Trustees named Christie Kuhns as its interim President and CEO. Kuhns will succeed Eddie Koen who resigned effective January 14, 2022, when he departs for his new position with a national nonprofit organization. The Miami Valley Urban League is a subsidiary...
He will lead the full-service insurance agency, its products, and agents, by implementing a strategy for growth for personal and professional coverage, something the company has done well in the Islands for over 50 years.
Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
Comments / 0