Possible scam call reported in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have a warning about a possible phone scam.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

They say they’ve gotten many reports from people being asked to call a number for the “warrant citation division.” which does not exist.

Police say if you get this call, you should disregard it. They also say to never give out any personal information over the phone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.