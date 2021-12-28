ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Possible scam call reported in Harrisburg area

By James Wesser
abc27 News
 1 day ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have a warning about a possible phone scam.

They say they’ve gotten many reports from people being asked to call a number for the “warrant citation division.” which does not exist.

Police say if you get this call, you should disregard it. They also say to never give out any personal information over the phone.

