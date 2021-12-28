ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Concurrence to Her Own Opinion, Judge Urges 9th Circuit to Reconsider 'Cy Pres' Settlements

By Avalon Zoppo
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals judge, in backing a $13 million privacy settlement involving Google, urged her colleagues to reconsider the use of a provision in...

9th Circuit: Federal Judge’s ‘Overheated’ Allegations Against Sullivan & Cromwell Attorneys in Volkswagen FOIA Case Not Justified

A California judge’s misconduct accusations against Sullivan & Cromwell attorneys in litigation stemming from Volkswagen AG’s emissions scandal were unfounded, according to a federal appeals court. In a ruling Tuesday, a panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed an order denying a motion...
Federal Circuit to Hold Arguments by Phone as Virus Spreads

The Federal Circuit will hold hearings from its January argument session by phone, as the more transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps the country. The court clerk will individually notify attorneys scheduled for the January session and provide further instructions, according to an announcement from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
9th Circuit Judge Honored for Advancing Rule of Law

Judge J. Clifford Wallace, a federal judge who has advised judiciaries in more than 70 countries during his half-century on the bench, will receive the 2022 Susan and Carl Bolch Jr. Prize for the Rule of Law. Wallace will be honored during a ceremony in San Diego on March 18....
Circuit Split Requires Justices to Take FTC Challenge, Axon Says

A recent ruling on courts’ authority to review the constitutionality of administrative proceedings has created a circuit split that requires review of a challenge to the FTC’s structure, police equipment maker Axon Enterprise Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit...
CAA Must Face Suit Over ‘Main Justice’ As Appeals Court Affirms Anti-SLAPP Denial

Writer John Musero may not be thrilled to hear a California appeals court doesn’t think his pilot about the U.S. Attorney General isn’t a topic of public interest — but, then again, it helped him in his legal fight with CAA and agents who he alleges used his ideas to develop and package a project with other clients. Musero in March 2019 sued CAA and his former agents Andrew Miller and Leah Yerushalaim. He alleges his agents, after failing to properly shop his Main Justice pilot, later “harvested” it for a project of the same name for clients Jerry Bruckheimer and...
High Court Vaccine Mandate Case Puts Agency Power to the Test (1)

The power of a federal health agency to make critical decisions could hang on whether the U.S. Supreme Court allows the Biden administration to enforce its vaccine mandate for health-care workers while lawsuits unfold. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate is the first time the agency...
Charge Over Threats to Mitch McConnell Revived by Appeals Court

Trial court ruled statute violated First Amendment as applied. Ninth Circuit says jury should decide if statements were threats. The criminal charges against a defendant who sent harassing emails to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) were revived by the Ninth Circuit Monday, which said a jury should decide whether they were true threats.
Supreme Court to Hold Special Session on Biden Vaccine Rules (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on an expedited basis on President. ’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will hear both cases at a special Jan. 7 session, weighing whether to let the rules take effect...
Presents Courtesy of the Texas Supreme Court

"There are lots of interesting cases that our court will hear in the New Year. A nice reminder that our common law heritage develops the law through trials and tribulations, pushed forth by the guidance of good, solid, well trained lawyers." Year-end presents just arrived via the Texas Supreme Court’s...
The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
