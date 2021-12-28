In Concurrence to Her Own Opinion, Judge Urges 9th Circuit to Reconsider 'Cy Pres' Settlements

Writer John Musero may not be thrilled to hear a California appeals court doesn’t think his pilot about the U.S. Attorney General isn’t a topic of public interest — but, then again, it helped him in his legal fight with CAA and agents who he alleges used his ideas to develop and package a project with other clients. Musero in March 2019 sued CAA and his former agents Andrew Miller and Leah Yerushalaim. He alleges his agents, after failing to properly shop his Main Justice pilot, later “harvested” it for a project of the same name for clients Jerry Bruckheimer and...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO