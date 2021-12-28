ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Introducing FCPH’s weekly column

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 23 hours ago

With the collaboration of the Record-Herald, I am pleased to introduce everyone to Fayette County Public Health's (FCPH) Weekly Column. Each week beginning in January, a different member of our team will share information about their program or health education about timely and relevant topics.

