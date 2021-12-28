ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team USA, headed to the Beijing Olympics, faces strict pandemic measures

There's a lot of uncertainty that surrounds the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin in just under a month. Team USA athletes who are headed to China's capital are facing strict measures to try and limit the spread of COVID-19. Now on the line with us is USA Today sports...

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
China's Xi'an tests millions as Covid cases rise

The Chinese city of Xi'an began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season. China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-Covid strategy. But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south. Authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics in February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.
Pavlyuchenkova tests COVID-19 positive on arrival in Australia

MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia for next month's Grand Slam in Melbourne, the Russian world number 11 said on Thursday. The women's Tour will kick off its 2022 season next week with a WTA 500 event in...
'Just Want to Go Home': China's Xian in COVID Lockdown for 7th Day

BEIJING (Reuters) -A lockdown of 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xian entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with many unable to leave their residential compounds and relying on deliveries of necessities as new COVID-19 infections persisted. Xian reported 151 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday,...
Sports
Mexico approves use of Cuba's Abdala coronavirus vaccine

Mexico's health safety council announced Wednesday that it has approved the use of Cuba's three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine. The council said it had sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective. The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government, which is currently the country's only purchaser...
Omicron 'blizzard' to disrupt U.S. for next month: experts

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. health experts on Thursday warned Americans that a rising tide of COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant threatens major disruptions to their lives, from schools to shopping, and urged them to prepare now for a challenging month ahead. For the second day in...
