Congress & Courts

Court Rejects Connecticut GOP's Effort to Remove Man Appointed to Redraw Congressional Map

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
 23 hours ago
The Connecticut Supreme court denied four Republican lawmakers' motion to remove a Stanford law professor appointed to help draw redistricting...

Stanley Paige
13h ago

there is a term for that, gerrymandering! at some point in time, there was an act, that forbade this issue!

JStepp
6h ago

if the gop is scared of gerrymandering why do they do it every chance they get?

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

