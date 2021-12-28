ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt Won't Get COVID Booster, Says Doctor Hasn't Told Him He Needs One

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Oklahoma governor's comments contrast with advice from federal and state officials, who say everyone who is eligible should receive a vaccine and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 8

Related
Fox News

Senator James Lankford: President Biden Does Not Have Authority To Mandate Covid Vaccination For The National Guard

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about Oklahoma National Guard members who have refused COVID-19 vaccination are under threat of losing their pay. Lankford says the National Guard is under a governor’s authority unless they are active and sent overseas when they are under the leadership of the President of the United States. Lankford says Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has said he will not mandate vaccines for the troops that are in Oklahoma command. Lankford is part of legislation that would push back on cutting off the pay of National Guard members who are unvaccinated. Lankford also discussed the Supreme Court listening to oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is about a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks. Lankford says he is confident the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade. When asked about Senator Jeanne Shaheen saying there will be a revolution if Roe v Wade is overturned, Lankford responded Shaheen is basically threatening Supreme Court Justices if they overturn Roe v Wade. Lankford also said that it is factually not true that overturning Roe v Wade will end abortion in America and it shows you the left’s main priority is the right to take the lives of children.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
State
Vermont State
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Keith Reed
Person
Donald Trump
kswo.com

Governor Kevin Stitt releases Oklahoma funds statement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement Monday after the Oklahoma State Board of Equalization certified an estimate indicating lawmakers will have $9.1 billion in certified and authorized funds for the 2023 fiscal budget year, which begins July 1, 2022. “State revenues are climbing while we...
OKLAHOMA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Right-Wing Podcaster Reportedly On Ventilator For COVID After Attending Rally

A podcaster who opposed the COVID-19 vaccine contracted the disease and was on a ventilator Saturday after he attended the right-wing “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas early this month, according to his podcast network and conspiracy theorist attorney Lin Wood. Podcast network Frog News said on the social...
PROTESTS
crossroadstoday.com

Oklahoma governor says he has no plans to receive booster

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who was the nation’s first governor to confirm that he got COVID-19, said he doesn’t plan to get a booster shot even though state health officials are encouraging vaccinated people to do just that. When asked by a reporter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#The Johnson Johnson#The Associated Press#Fox News#The Wall Street Journal#Omicron#Interim Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Republican Who Denied Michigan Election Certification Dies of COVID

A local Michigan Republican official who refused to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory in his county and who vehemently opposed vaccines has died of COVID-19. William Hartmann, 63, succumbed to the coronavirus on Nov. 30 in a hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan. Hartmann, who spread lies and conspiracy theories about the election via his Facebook page, and a fellow Republican on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, Monica Palmer, initially declined to certify the tallies of 2020 presidential election votes in their county after the results had come in. Biden more than doubled former President Donald Trump’s count, with 68 percent of the vote to 31. The board is composed of four people—the other two were Democrats—so Hartmann and Palmer’s refusal threw the election in the swing state briefly into chaos. They later did certify the vote counts, then tried to rescind their certifications, though it was too late. Hartmann, who said on Facebook that vaccine passports resembled Nazi Germany’s draconian laws, is the latest in a long line of vocal vaccine opponents, often outspoken Republicans, to die of the respiratory illness.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
693K+
Followers
75K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy