ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

REPORT: New York among top states people moved away from in 2021

By Sara Rizzo
PIX11
PIX11
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hdm2A_0dXgyMNp00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York is among the most moved from states, according to a new report from Move.org .

The report highlights various moving trends among people in the United States. Out of all 50 states, New York was ranked third in top states people moved away from. It was ranked ninth in top states people moved to.

Where Albany residents are moving to most
Top states people moved to Top states people moved from
1. Florida 1. California
2. Texas 2. Texas
3. California 3. New York
4. North Carolina 4. Illinois
5. Colorado 5. Florida
6. Arizona 6. Washington
7. Georgia 7. Colorado
8. Washington 8. New Jersey
9. New York 9. Pennsylvania
10. South Carolina 10. Oregon

The Move.org report surveyed 1,000 people who moved in 2021. The report found that 20% of Americans moved this year.

REPORT: Aging roadways costing New Yorkers over $500 each year

Of those surveyed, 43% moved within the same city, 35% moved within the same state, 20% moved to a different state and 2% moved to a different country. About 75% moved less than 1,000 miles away from their old homes.

Americans primary reasons for moving included family, career, economic and lifestyle preferences. Movers secondary reasons are more a little more specific:

  • 39% cited political reasons
  • 37% cited lower taxes
  • 38% cited climate change
  • 45% cited lower living costs
  • 43% cited better culture
  • 32% cited better weather
New Jersey ranked safest state in US; New York ranked in top 10

Other findings from the report included:

  • 63% of respondents said if the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus worsens, they will consider a move in 2022
  • 62% of respondents experienced shortages using moving trucks and professional moving services during their move
  • 63% of respondents said their move was unexpected
  • 73% of respondents remodeled their home this year
  • 31% of respondents bought a home
  • 80% of respondents said they used professional moving services

To view the full report, you can visit the Move.org website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

State opens 7 new COVID testing sites across NYC, Long Island

NEW YORK — As New York continues to see a surge in COVID cases, over a dozen new state-run testing sites opened their doors Wednesday, half of which are located in the New York City area. The new sites were aimed at providing additional testing options to New Yorkers in areas of high need, including spots […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC businesses hurting as year ends and COVID surges

This should be the time of year for celebrating, including for businesses and restaurants, but many in New York are struggling due to COVID-related staffing issues. Though it’s a small portion of the year, the time between Thanksgiving and the New Year usually accounts for an outsized portion of annual business, Third Avenue Business Improvement […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
Albany, NY
Government
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

How Red Cross helps New Yorkers during emergencies

NEW YORK — Between the pandemic and natural disasters like Hurricane Ida, it’s been a tough year for many New Yorkers. But the Red Cross has been there throughout it all. The agency has responded to over 2,000 emergencies in the New York-metro area, as of this month. That includes not just major storms, but also […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Texas 2#Texas 3#Washington 7#Washington 8#Americans#New Yorkers#Omicron
PIX11

No criminal charges against Cuomo in Westchester but ‘concerning’ conduct found credible: DA

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges in Westchester County regarding two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday. “Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” Rocah said in a statement. “However, in both […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PIX11

No, NY lawmakers aren’t voting on bill to detain the unvaccinated

NEW YORK — A New York lawmaker says he will withdraw a 2015 bill proposal that has become the source of unsubstantiated claims on social media that legislators are planning to detain people who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next year. The social media posts are misrepresenting a bill, first introduced in the New York State […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Concerning spike in child hospitalizations for COVID in NYC prompts warning from health officials

NEW YORK — New York health officials sounded the alarm on Monday over the increasing number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York City. The state Health Department on Friday issued a health advisory to pediatricians and parents regarding the “startling” uptick in pediatric hospitalizations. The near-fivefold increase in hospitalizations began around Dec. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cow that escaped Queens slaughterhouse now at NJ sanctuary

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse last week has been taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey. The (Morristown) Daily Record reports that the 400-pound Hereford heifer, estimated to be about nine months old, ran away from a Queens business Friday. The animal was corralled by […]
MORRISTOWN, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy