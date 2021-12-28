REPORT: New York among top states people moved away from in 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York is among the most moved from states, according to a new report from Move.org .

The report highlights various moving trends among people in the United States. Out of all 50 states, New York was ranked third in top states people moved away from. It was ranked ninth in top states people moved to.

Top states people moved to Top states people moved from 1. Florida 1. California 2. Texas 2. Texas 3. California 3. New York 4. North Carolina 4. Illinois 5. Colorado 5. Florida 6. Arizona 6. Washington 7. Georgia 7. Colorado 8. Washington 8. New Jersey 9. New York 9. Pennsylvania 10. South Carolina 10. Oregon

The Move.org report surveyed 1,000 people who moved in 2021. The report found that 20% of Americans moved this year.

Of those surveyed, 43% moved within the same city, 35% moved within the same state, 20% moved to a different state and 2% moved to a different country. About 75% moved less than 1,000 miles away from their old homes.

Americans primary reasons for moving included family, career, economic and lifestyle preferences. Movers secondary reasons are more a little more specific:

39% cited political reasons

37% cited lower taxes

38% cited climate change

45% cited lower living costs

43% cited better culture

32% cited better weather

Other findings from the report included:

63% of respondents said if the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus worsens, they will consider a move in 2022

62% of respondents experienced shortages using moving trucks and professional moving services during their move

63% of respondents said their move was unexpected

73% of respondents remodeled their home this year

31% of respondents bought a home

80% of respondents said they used professional moving services

To view the full report, you can visit the Move.org website .

