If we asked you to pick three jobs a celebrity can get to become successful, what would be your answer? If you answered “A job in a Netflix series, any role on Grey’s Anatomy, and any role in any CW show,” you would be spot on. That’s what Alex Landi did, and it has worked tremendously for the talented actor. He’s Dr. Nico Kim on “Grey’s,” he is in the CW’s “Walker,” and he is also in a show called “Insatiable,” on Netflix. What’s even left for him at this point? We imagine a lot more, but we thought it might be time to share a little about the talented actor with his fans.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO