IRS lagged on resolving employee misconduct cases

The Internal Revenue Service has been expanding its telework programs during the pandemic while also trying to fend off cyberattacks. A recent report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, in response to a request from the House Oversight and Reform Committee, examined cybersecurity related to IRS telework, which the agency has expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report found in March 2020, approximately 26,000 IRS employees were teleworking, but as of September 2020, nearly 60,700 employees were teleworking. Remote access to IRS systems is allowed through a virtual private network, or VPN, and IRS policy requires two-factor authentication to safeguard security. The IRS has received and allocated $37 million for equipment and licenses for teleworking employees. The IRS is already using or plans to start using several collaboration platforms, including Zoom for Government and Cisco WebEx, to connect its internal and external stakeholders.

