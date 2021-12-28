ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS lagged on resolving employee misconduct cases

By Michael Cohn
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internal Revenue Service sometimes took years to resolve cases involving employee misconduct, instead of the required six months, according to a new report. The report, released this month by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, found that employee misconduct was not always addressed on a timely basis. Of 6,128...

