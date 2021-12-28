ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Here’s how to achieve better sleep in 2022

By Adrienne Bankert, Nexstar Media Wire, Taylor Delandro
KSNT News
KSNT News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yh32U_0dXgwRC800

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — Too much work, too much stress, and not enough sleep — sounds normal for many people.

According to the National Library of Medicine for Biotechnology Information, between 30% and 48% of adults suffer from some form of insomnia. But there are ways you can achieve better and more restorative sleep in the new year.

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

Many people struggle with turning their brains off at night. Dr. Michael Breus, also known as the sleep doctor, said the No. 1 question patients ask him is, “How do I turn off my brain at night?”.

“This is very common, especially during times like the pandemic, when we have unusually large amounts of stress. So not only do we have our everyday stresses of life, but we now have stressors of health. We’re worried about our health, other people’s health, things like that. So what we’ve seen is a very big increase,” Breus explained.

“As a matter of fact, there’s been almost a 20% increase in sleeping pill prescriptions written since COVID started so we’re not fooling around here. People are definitely having a problem sleeping,” Breus continued.

If you’re struggling to turn your brain off at night, Breus said there are several things to think about when you wake up in the middle of the night, and one of them is lowering your heart rate.

“So the easiest way to get back to sleep and turn off your brain is to focus on something different. One of my favorite techniques is called four-seven-eight breathing. This is where you breathe in for a count of four, you hold it for a count of seven, you breathe out for a count of eight,” Breus explained.

‘Here for the Holidays’: Netflix releases 2021 holiday lineup before Halloween

Breus explained this method helps lower your heart rate, and if you’re trying to fall asleep, you want a heart rate at 60 or below in order to enter into a state of unconsciousness.

“So, doing distracting things, believe it or not, yes, I’m the only sleep doctor that says it’s OK to fall asleep with the television on, as long as you have the timer set,” Breus said.

Breus also recommends counting backward from 300 by threes because it’s mathematically so complicated you can’t think of anything else, and it’s boring.

Breus said if you feel like your sleep is being disrupted more than three times in a given seven-day period, it’s probably a good time to talk to your doctor from an insomnia perspective.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Biotechnology#Stress#Television#Planet#Newsnation#Covid
ecurrent.com

Professional Tips to Get Better Sleep in 2022

As we approach the new year, health is often at the top of resolutions. One area of health that affects your entire body is your sleep. So, how do you get better sleep and more of it?. We followed up with local sleep expert, Dr. Cathy Goldstein, to see what...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

5 best teas to help promote better sleep

Getting enough zzz's isn’t just something most of us love to do, it’s actually essential to our health. Unfortunately, according to the National Sleep Foundation, 35% of all adults in the U.S. report sleeping for less than the recommended seven hours per night, on average. Evenings can play...
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

5 Sleep Specialists On What They Do When They Can't Fall Asleep

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We've all been there: When your head is on the pillow but your mind is in the clouds, sleep starts to seem like a distant dream. After enough thinking, tossing, and turning, it can start to feel like you're never going to get the rest your body needs.
SCIENCE
WKBN

This weighted blanket helps me de-stress, and here’s why

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the lessons that the last couple of years have taught me is that taking care of our mental health is crucial to living a happier, more fulfilling life. One item that’s helped me de-stress, sleep and feel better overall is the Bearaby weighted blanket. The […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Netflix
The US Sun

How much sleep do children need?

THE average child receives between seven and eight hours of sleep each night, but health clinics say this isn't enough. Studies show parents often don't know how much sleep their children need, resulting in poor test scores, reduced concentration, and less cognitive function. How much sleep do children need?. The...
KIDS
WebMD

The Power of Sleep: How Well Do You Sleep?

As a former physician, I left the clinical arena over 2 decades diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I started doing research on brain issues when my husband developed cognitive decline and was eventually diagnosed with vascular Alzheimer’s dementia 15 years ago. The issue of cognitive decline and dementia was new...
HEALTH
11Alive

How alcohol could disrupt a good night's sleep

ATLANTA — The holidays mean celebration, champagne toasts, and lost sleep. Neighborhood and office parties mean many people are staying up later, but that’s not the only reason one could feel tired the next day. Alcohol consumption can impact a night’s rest. Dr. Scott Leibowitz is a...
ATLANTA, GA
MindBodyGreen

The Tool I Use To Sleep Like A Baby After Years Of Restless Nights

Remember when you were little and falling asleep was the easiest thing you did all day? The older I've become, the more I've noticed that resting can require some major effort. As an adult, I longed for the nights when my body just knew it was time to sleep—no questions asked.
HEALTH
T3.com

Seasonal Affective Disorder: 5 soothing sleep tips for SAD sufferers

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as winter depression, affects nearly two million people in the UK. Longer nights, shorter daylight hours and falling temperatures can have a serious impact on people's mood and mental health, and it can have a similar effect on sleep patterns, resulting in disturbed nights and difficulty getting up in the morning.
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

Headspace App Reduces Anxiety, Sleep Problems in Children with ADHD: Study

Headspace, a digital meditation application, significantly reduces anxiety and sleep problems in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD), according to a small study recently published in the Journal of Attention Disorders1. The pilot study, which evaluated the efficacy of the health app in 18 children with ADHD...
MENTAL HEALTH
Macomb Daily

Here are some tips for communicating with someone who has anxiety

When you try to talk to someone who is anxious, you have a greater challenge in being heard. Anxiety can manifest itself physically in different ways — but a key function that is disrupted is a person’s ability to communicate clearly. Anxiety can cause someone to overthink, get easily distracted and become overwhelmed by another person’s nonverbal cues and facial expressions — instead of paying attention to what the person is saying.
MENTAL HEALTH
Otis Adams

Go to Sleep: Advice from the Book Why We Sleep

Reaching 100% of my recommended sleep has become a daily quest. My sleep performance, a phrase that perhaps never existed in the world before the Whoop strap was invented, was typically low and my sleep patterns erratic.
momblogsociety.com

Your Wellness Guide: How to Overcome Poor Sleep Hygiene

Are you getting your recommended seven or more hours of sleep each night? Because around 35% of Americans aren’t. Poor sleep hygiene will lead to fatiguing days, potential caffeine addictions, ill health, and sometimes premature death. So, if you’re not prioritizing your sleep, why not?. Sorting out your...
HEALTH
purewow.com

How to Go to Sleep Earlier (Even Though Netflix Is Calling Your Name)

In a perfect world, we would all wake up every day fully rested and ready to tackle whatever life throws at us. In reality, though, many of us wake up tired and groggy and generally unrested. (Womp womp.) The issue might be how late we’re going to sleep, which is why we checked in with Dr. Peter Polos, MD, sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number, for his tips on how to hit the hay earlier. Here’s what he told us.
ENTERTAINMENT
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy