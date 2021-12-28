Mummy virtually unwrapped: Computers allow a look under 3,500-year-old bandages

New technology is allowing a glimpse into the ancient past.

Advanced X-ray technology and computerized tomography — more commonly known as CT — scans have allowed Egyptian scientists to peel back the layers of time to see deep inside the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I without disturbing a single layer of linen, NBC News reported.

The remains, which were covered with garlands of flowers and a wooden face mask, were so fragile that they are the only ones found in the 19th and 20th centuries that have not been opened for study, CNN reported.

Amazing images of the pharaoh, who ruled Egypt between 1525 and 1504 B.C., show his oval face that had a small nose and slightly protruding upper teeth. The 3D photos were published in a study co-authored by Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass and Dr. Sahar Saleem, a radiology professor at Cairo University’s department of medicine.

Images also show, according to the scientists, curly hair and that he was about 5 and a half feet tall when he died, CNN reported.

The scans took thousands of thin virtual cross-sections of the king’s remains, which were combined to create a 3D computerized representation of the body.

“Like slices of toast, when put together, make a full loaf of bread,” Saleem told NBC News. “The technique enabled me to digitally remove the wrapping to visualize the amulets in between the layers and to visualize the face of the mummy.”

Amenhotep died at around the age of 35 and was in good health with no diseases. He also didn’t have any signs of injuries that could have contributed to his death, NBC News reported.

He did have postmortem injuries that the scientists said were probably from ancient tomb robbers. Hieroglyphic texts explained that priests and embalmers tried to repair the damage about four hundred years after he was mummified, CNN reported.

His brain was still intact, which is unusual for mummification. Typically the brain of the deceased was removed during the process.

He was buried with 30 amulets among the wrappings and a belt that had gold beads.

The mummy was found in Luxor in 1881 but it was not in Amanhotep’s original tomb, which has never been found, NBC News reported. The pharaoh left behind a legacy of peace and many temples, CNN reported.

Hawass said the technology, which has been used before but not as part of a comprehensive analysis of a mummy, will hopefully be used on all of the Egyptian royal mummies, NBC News reported.

