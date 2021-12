The Brooklyn Nets were one of the most Covid-affected teams after most of its players entered into the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. They lost James Harden to the protocols first and then shortly lost Kevin Durant too. Lucky for the Nets, James Harden is back in action and looks like he has got his rhythm back. Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyrie Irving have also cleared the protocols and will be back with the team.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO