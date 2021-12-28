ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theater Writers Commissioning Musical Sequel to WEST SIDE STORY Titled MARIA

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new musical is hitting the theater scene with the musical sequel Maria that is being commissioned by husband and wife duo Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, out of the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut. The...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

