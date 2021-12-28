Theater Writers Commissioning Musical Sequel to WEST SIDE STORY Titled MARIA

On the evening of December 15, I had the opportunity to join Shure and many of my media colleagues at IPIC Fulton Market in New York City for a screening of “West Side Story.” Following the screening, a Q&A with Tod A. Maitland, sound mixer for the film, took place. During the movie, the audience watched with rapt attention, transported by the ill-fated love story of Tony and María, and enjoying the flawless audio capture that the company’s technology was essential to achieving. After the applause died down, Shure’s Dan Hoeye initiated a discussion with Maitland that spanned everything from whether the actors sang live, to how he ensured voice volumes matched actors’ proximity to the camera, to what it was like working with Steven Spielberg, director of the film.

