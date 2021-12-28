Sustainable DIY Projects for Your Garden Over the Holidays

Roses are one of the most popular flowers in the world—the fragrant, multi-petaled beauties come in a variety of shades and sizes, making them perfect for just about any celebration or centerpiece arrangement. Despite their popularity, roses have a reputation for being hard to manage; they're heavy feeders, meaning they require a significant amount of nutrients and frequent fertilization. "The three main nutrients roses need from fertilizer are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium," says Kristen Smith, plants coordinator and rose product manager at Star® Roses and Plants. She also notes that roses require a range of micronutrients, including iron, calcium, and magnesium. When given a fertilizer with the necessary elements, the flowering shrub is actually quite easy to care for and will produce big, beautiful blooms year after year.

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO