Hope When I’m Searching

I don’t like to mentally divide Christians into progressive or conservative camps. I like to categorize them as Eithers, Ors and Boths. Either you think being Christian means you (and other true Christians) believe in the depths of your hearts that a man, Jesus, was sent by God to live a perfectly holy and obedient life, up to his dreadful death that killed your personal sins along with his mortal shell, and that God resurrected him to rule Heaven (and, at some point, Earth too) with God. These Eithers live into their devotion by minimizing the number of personal sins they commit, mostly as listed in Paul’s epistles, then repenting and joyfully accepting God’s forgiveness when they transgress. The reward for “believing,” by God’s grace and mercy, is Heaven.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO