Godfall Challenger Edition is a part of the PS Plus games lineup and is available on PS4 and PS5. Here’s a comparison between these two consoles. Godfall was being touted as one of the next-generation games before the PS5 launched back in 2020, but the claim has all but vanished now that the game is also available on PC. We were the first one to report that Godfall will launch on the PS4 thanks to a rating submitted in Taiwan, and the new challenger edition that is only focused on the endgame content appears to work for the PS4 as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO