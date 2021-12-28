Premier League hits and misses: Mohamed Salah's struggle sums up Liverpool's shock defeat to Leicester

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, which was just their second defeat this season. The reds now trail leaders Manchester City by 6 points as a result of the loss. Jurgen Klopp’s side had ample of chances to wrap up the game. Given that Leicester City were trashed 6-3 by City on Boxing day and the number of absentees the foxes had it should’ve been a normal day at the office for Liverpool. But it turned out that Brendan Rodgers’ men handed them their second loss of the Premier League season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO