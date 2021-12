On Monday, January 10, 2022, our contractor will build a work enclosure around the 5th Street and Market Street entrance to Powell Street Station. The entrance on the southwest side of the station will be closed off to public access for approximately six months while a new protective escalator canopy is built. The canopy will include a digital display to show train arrival times, a new security grille, LED lighting, security cameras, and other improvements. The canopy will mean that our escalator at this entrance will be protected from the elements to help limit breakdowns. We expect work on this canopy to be complete by July 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO