So far, 11,000 people have shared this Winfield rancher’s Facebook offer of help

By Carrie Rengers
Wichita Eagle
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen wildfires torched ranches in western Kansas a few years ago, Winfield rancher Justin Miller sent hay to help. After the latest fires this year, he didn’t have any hay to share. So instead, he created a Facebook post with a different idea. “If there is a 4H...

Comments / 0

