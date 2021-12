In order to welcome royalty in the region, the kakaki is about three-meter-long metal trumpet and makes a very loud sound that can be heard from a very long distance. The instrument is associated with royalty, power and authority. “It is not only music but also a language that we speak to the Sultan with the kakaki,” says kakai player Bawoulo Boussa Abbaye. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explains.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO