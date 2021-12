The entrepreneurial world can change dramatically overnight, and those who can anticipate and respond to these changes best are often the most successful. The ability to innovate solutions is so coveted by business leaders as the number of resources it can save and create is simply incalculable. The great leaps in technology and business are never brought about by doing the same thing repeatedly, but through trying something new that resonates more deeply with an audience.

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO