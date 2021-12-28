Inland boys athlete of the week: Jaden Henley, Colony

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a shorthanded win over the Boston Celtics Monday night, the Timberwolves are set to get a few key players back from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince were listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game due to return to competition reconditioning, but they’re no longer subject to the league’s protocols. Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV are are all out for Tuesday’s game, still in the protocols. Edwards missed the last five games. On the season, the young star is averaging 20.1 points a game. The Wolves are 16-17, eighth in the Western Conference. They host the New York Knicks at Target Center Tuesday night. More On WCCO.com: 2 Minnesota Snowmobilers Die In Montana Avalanche Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal 3 Arrested Following String Of Armed Robberies In The Twin Cities MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO