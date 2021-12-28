ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Inland boys athlete of the week: Jaden Henley, Colony

By Eric-Paul Johnson
San Bernardino County Sun
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNoteworthy: Henley averaged a team-high 18.3 points per game and earned Most Valuable Player honors as the Titans captured the...

www.sbsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
wnav.com

Maryland Hoops

The Men’s game against in-state opponent Loyola scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Loyola program. The Terps will now host Lehigh instead at the Xfinity Center.
MARYLAND STATE
Arbiter Online

Boise State men’s basketball beats Santa Clara at home 72-60

Boise State men’s basketball was able to pull out another win in ExtraMile Arena against Santa Clara 72-60 on Dec. 14. Redshirt senior forward Mladen Armus, freshman forward Tyson Degenhart and fifth-year forward Abu Kigab combined for a total of 51 points to close out the night. The game...
BOISE, ID
Kokomo Tribune

Kretz is co-Athlete of the Week

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Kretz led the way as the Panthers beat Oak Hill and Vincennes Lincoln to push their winning streak to seven. The All-Area player had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 46-43 victory over Oak Hill. He followed with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 56-24 victory over Vincennes. For the week, he made 16 of 23 shots from the field overall — including a sizzling 8 of 9 from 3-point range. For the season, he is averaging 23.1 points per game and shooting 54.9% from 3-land.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#A Colony#Titans#Jaden Henley School#Loyola
San Bernardino County Sun

Inland high school boys basketball rankings, Dec. 27

1. Centennial (8-1) The Huskies are the top seed in the Platinum Division of The Classic at Damien. Mike LeDuc became just the second boys basketball coach in state history to win 1,000 games. Previous ranking: 2. 3. Riverside Poly (14-1) The Bears captured the title at the Doc Sooter...
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Breeze

Daily Breeze Boys Athlete of the Week: Jayce Johnson, Wiseburn Da Vinci

Noteworthy: In a five-game stretch, Johnson, a guard, averaged 23.2 points as the Wolves went 5-0. In the final of the Dwan Hurt Holiday Classic, he scored 35 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 78-36 win over View Park Prep. Wiseburn went 4-0 in the tournament.
BASKETBALL
San Bernardino County Sun

Alexander: 10 sports stories that mattered in 2021

They weren’t always the mega-stories, or the ones that moved the needle or drew thousands of clicks or had the public (a) rapt or (b) rowdy. Some were significant, others were quirky. (If you haven’t figured it out, This Space is quite fond of quirky.) Whatever the reason,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Manteca Bulletin

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dylan Lee, East Union boys basketball

The East Union junior is finding his basketball legs. Lee capped off a three-win week for the Lancers on Thursday with a 36-point outing in East Union’s 62-55 home win over Ceres. He flirted with a double-double, grabbing eight rebounds with three assists and two steals. “Coming out of...
EDUCATION
San Bernardino County Sun

The departed: Celebrating those local sports figures who left in 2021

He died on March 22, at age 86. Baylor was a 10-time first-team All-NBA player for the Lakers and was a sensation from his rookie year, when he averaged nearly 25 points and 15 rebounds and took them from last place to the NBA Finals. Owner Bob Short said Baylor saved the franchise. Baylor also gave L.A. fans a reason to watch their new team, setting an all-time record with 64 points in a game, then breaking it with 71. In 1962 Baylor averaged 38.3 points and 18.6 rebounds. He was in eight NBA Finals but never won one. He also took Seattle to the NCAA championship game against Kentucky in 1958.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Wolves’ Anthony Edwards Clears NBA Health And Safety Protocols

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a shorthanded win over the Boston Celtics Monday night, the Timberwolves are set to get a few key players back from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince were listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game due to return to competition reconditioning, but they’re no longer subject to the league’s protocols. Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV are are all out for Tuesday’s game, still in the protocols. Edwards missed the last five games. On the season, the young star is averaging 20.1 points a game. The Wolves are 16-17, eighth in the Western Conference. They host the New York Knicks at Target Center Tuesday night.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Minnesota Snowmobilers Die In Montana Avalanche Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal 3 Arrested Following String Of Armed Robberies In The Twin Cities MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold
NBA
San Bernardino County Sun

AP names Angels’ Shohei Ohtani as Male Athlete of Year for 2021

Shohei Ohtani’s latest award goes beyond the baseball world. Ohtani was named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year on Tuesday, an award Ohtani won against the top players in the other pro sports as well as the Olympics. LeBron James won the award in 2020 after leading...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy