NFL

Colts place Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list

By Mike Chappell
WANE 15
WANE 15
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rw0BJ_0dXgkvKy00

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 list.

He’s the 15 th player to be placed on the virus list, but clearly the most significant.

Under current COVID-19 protocols, a player who tests positive must miss at least 10 days and that includes Sunday’s meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. With a victory, the 9-6 Colts clinch a playoff berth.

Wentz’s loss places the burden on rookie Sam Ehlinger, who has played sparingly in three games without throwing a pass.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

